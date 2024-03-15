New evidence: Attorney seeks delay in Paul Chandler double-murder trial

Defense attorneys have asked for a delay in the double capital-murder trial of Paul Raymond Chandler.

Chandler, 21, had been scheduled to go on trial April 1 for killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Defense attorneys have requested a delay in the Paul Raymond Chandler double capital murder trial.

Wichita County Chief Public Defender David Bost asked for a continuance to evaluate further evidence that came to light in March.

In the early morning of June 9, 2022, Chandler called 911 and reported his wife was dead, according to allegations in a police affidavit.

First responders arrived at the home in the 1600 block of Deer Park Way to find Kaycee Wofford, 20, dead. She had been about 32 weeks pregnant, and the baby was also dead.

Chandler told officers he and Wofford had gone to bed in an upstairs room about 1 a.m., and he awoke later to find her blue in the face.

He told police someone may have climbed through an open window and done something to Wofford.

Two women who were downstairs in the home told investigators Chandler and Wofford had argued the previous night, according to allegations. One woman said she had heard Wofford yell, “Stop!”

Chandler told police the two had engaged in “rough sex," according to allegations.

He was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons and has remained in the Wichita County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million.

Although this is a capital case, the Wichita County District Attorney's Office has not sought the death penalty.

An autopsy revealed Wofford had been strangled and had bruising and trauma on her head. The examination also revealed the baby girl she carried had been healthy and would have survived if Wofford had not died.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Attorney seeks delay in Paul Chandler double-murder trial