Everywhere you look there’s a massive Trump bump

Everywhere you look, there's the Trump Bump.

What's the Trump Bump? It's the fresh rise of activism, it's the traffic jumps for online news outlets and it's the pumped-up entertainment industry that we have seen in the month following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

If you've been wondering how wide Trump's reach actually is and how many industries have been impacted, here are all the things blessed or cursed by the mighty Trump bump.

Subscriptions to the 'failing' New York Times

Every time Trump hates on media outlets like the New York Times, CNN and NBC News, they get another click. The president's attention means that more people are signing up to get information from these and other trustworthy news sources. In the weeks after Trump's election, the Times saw its paid subscribers reach 2.5 million, per Politico.

Reuters reported Thursday that this past quarter the Times added a record 276,000 new digital subscribers. The Wall Street Journal scored 113,000 new digital subscribers, while the Financial Times' digital subscriptions rose 6 percent.

The failing @nytimes talks about anonymous sources and meetings that never happened. Their reporting is fiction. The media protects Hillary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2016

Conservative news outlet Breitbart has shot up the charts since Trump became president. This Alexa web traffic data shows the huge jump.

CNN, which has been covering practically every moment of the new Trump administration, also saw an Donald Trump boost. The company reported "historical records," with the day after the election as the cable news outlet website's "most trafficked day ever" with 483 million page views.

Protests (it's the new brunch)

The resistance is growing. Whether it's bodega strikes, a massive Women's March, airport rallies, a Day Without Immigrants and tech company walk-outs, protesting and exercising your first amendment right is becoming an everyday thing.

Wikipedia has been tracking anti-Trump protests around the U.S. and world since Election Day and into Trump's presidency. More than two dozen demonstrations have been tracked since Jan. 20, not including the huge turn out around the world for the Women's March. Several big marches are still coming up: A Day Without Women, March for Science, and Tax Day.

Hate spike

Sadly, social activism isn't the only thing getting a boost this election season. Hateful speech and violence against minorities, immigrants, Muslims, women and more has become more prevalent. In the week and a half after Trump won the election, the Southern Poverty Law Center tracked a hefty 867 hate crimes.

That's a huge chunk in a short amount of time compared to the number of total hate crimes in a year. In 2015, there were 5,850 hate incidents reported the entire year, according to the FBI. In just the week and a half after Trump's win nearly 15 percent of the year's total hate incidents were reported.

Saturday Night Live ratings