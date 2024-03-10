Everything to prepare for Sunday's St. Patrick Day's parade, Mass and races

Hundreds are expected to brave the cold on Sunday for Detroit's annual St. Patrick's Day parade, celebrating the legacy of Irish culture in Detroit.

At the peak of the 1850s, 15% of those in Detroit had immigrated from Ireland and nearly 45% settled in the Corktown neighborhood. United Irish Societies, a coalition of more than 35 local organizations, hosted the first St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1958 — and the event has since become a time-honored tradition.

Drawing hundreds of thousands each year, according to its website, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will kick off along Michigan Avenue and 6th Street at 1 p.m., starting a two-hour trek west, ending along 25th Street.

The parade will include marching and drum bands, a color guard, floats, clowns and various metro Detroit organizations. The floats will be judged by a panel of judges, with a winner crowned at the end of the parade.

Kevin Malone, 56, left, takes a selfie during the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Michigan Ave. in Corktown in Detroit on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

This year's grand marshals are Norman and Maureen Root. Hometown heroes expected to be honored at the Parade are:

Executive Director of Detroit Dog Rescue Kristina Millman-Rinaldi

Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipes & Drums Stacy Sanderson-Trott and Dave Wurtz

Pre-parade events:

Those looking for warmth before the parade can join United Irish Societies for a mass at Most Holy Trinity Church, at 1050 Porter Street, at 10:30 a.m.

Or those wanting an endorphin hit can stop by Roosevelt Park for the 41st annual CorkTown Races. Patrons are encouraged to dress up for the run, a costume contest judged on originality and execution is from 10-10:30 a.m.

Monetary and canned good donations will be collected for the St. Patrick's Senior Center, located at 58 Parsons Street. The senior center founded in 1983 is the only community-based health clinic for seniors in Detroit, according to its website.

All runners will get a bib and T-shirt, with the first 3,500 to cross the finish line earning a medal. The starting line will be at Michigan Avenue just before Vernor Highway.

10:30 a.m.: Kid’s Race, quarter-mile race for children. Fee: $20

10:40 a.m. : Emerald Mile starts. Fee: $25

11:00 a.m.: Corktown 5K race (limited 3,500 participants). Fee: $50

Run both the Emerald Mile and 5K to earn the special Dublin Double medal (limited 350 participants). Fee: $60

11:30 a.m.: Approximate start of awards ceremony

12:30 p.m.: Track must be cleared for the start of the parade.

