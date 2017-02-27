Everything from pandas to the ACLU were championed at the Oscars

Actors and actresses came to the 89th Academy Awards to collect gold statuettes, but also took the opportunity to represent organizations and causes dear to them.

The stars walked the red carpet with everything from ribbons to stuffed animals in tow.

Jackie Chan showed up on the red carpet with two stuffed panda animals, or what he called his "two baby boys."

"I am the ambassador of pandas," he explained to Ryan Seacrest. "After earthquakes, they get hurt and I raise them."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney wore a red ribbon, historically meant to represent the fight against AIDS, similar to Elizabeth Taylor's symbolic ribbon 25 years ago.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Image: Getty Images

Casey Affleck and his jewel-encrusted red pin also made an appearance, with a similar tribute against AIDS.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Casey Affleck attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Image: Getty Images

Nominee Emma Stone went with a subtle Planned Parenthood pin on her dress.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)