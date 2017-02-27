    Everything from pandas to the ACLU were championed at the Oscars

    Martha Tesema
    Mashable
    View photos

    Actors and actresses came to the 89th Academy Awards to collect gold statuettes, but also took the opportunity to represent organizations and causes dear to them. 

    The stars walked the red carpet with everything from ribbons to stuffed animals in tow. 

    SEE ALSO: There's a really good reason why stars are wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars

    Jackie Chan showed up on the red carpet with two stuffed panda animals, or what he called his "two baby boys."

    "I am the ambassador of pandas," he explained to Ryan Seacrest. "After earthquakes, they get hurt and I raise them."

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    View photos
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Jackie Chan attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Moonlight screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney wore a red ribbon, historically meant to represent the fight against AIDS, similar to Elizabeth Taylor's symbolic ribbon 25 years ago. 

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    View photos
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Image: Getty Images

    Casey Affleck and his jewel-encrusted red pin also made an appearance, with a similar tribute against AIDS. 

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Casey Affleck attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    View photos
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Casey Affleck attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    Image: Getty Images

    Nominee Emma Stone went with a subtle Planned Parenthood pin on her dress. 

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
    View photos
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

    Image: Getty Images

    Costume designer Colleen Atwood accepted an award for her work on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them while wearing a GLAAD blue ampersand pin—a symbol of wide reaching solidarity with marginalized communities. 

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Costume designer Colleen Atwood accepts Best Costume Design for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    View photos
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Costume designer Colleen Atwood accepts Best Costume Design for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    Image: Getty Images

    A host of stars, including Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga, showed up for the ACLU with blue ribbons. 

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (8434885b) Ruth Negga 89th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017
    View photos
    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (8434885b) Ruth Negga 89th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2017

    Image: Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

     

    BONUS: 'Get Out' rips the mask off a monster we know too well