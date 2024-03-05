Everything NC voters need to know for the 2024 primary election on Super Tuesday

Tuesday is primary Election Day in North Carolina, with voters deciding party nominees for everything from president to county commissioner.

Polling locations across the state will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. People who are in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Here’s what else you need to know:

What’s on the ballot in the 2024 election?

Voters will decide Democratic, Republican and third-party nominees for president, Congress, governor, offices in the Council of State, appeals courts, the legislature and county commissioners. Those nominees will then face off in the November 5 general election.

Ballots will have different races on them depending on where voters live and which primary they vote in. To check your registration, see your sample ballot or polling place, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.

Who can vote in North Carolina primary?

All registered voters are eligible unless you voted early or submitted a mail-in absentee ballot. People who requested a mail-in absentee ballot but haven’t returned it can cast a ballot on Election Day.

Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary. Republicans can vote in the Republican primary. But unaffiliated voters can vote in either (but not both).

NC voter ID laws

Voters now need to show photo identification to cast a ballot. Acceptable IDs include:

A North Carolina driver’s license

A state ID issued by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

A U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

A driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state, the District of Columbia, or U.S. territories if the “voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.”

For the complete list of acceptable IDs, visit ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id#acceptable.

Where do I vote?

Voters must cast their ballot at their assigned precinct on Election Day. Look up your registration on the N.C. State Board of Elections website at vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup. Voters may be able to cast a provisional ballot if they arrive at the wrong polling location.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

Voters aren’t allowed to register on Election Day and vote the same day.

What can I bring with me to the polls in North Carolina?

Voters may bring voting guides, notes and other materials into the voting booth, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Voters also are allowed to have phones or electronic devices with them to access information while voting. But the devices cannot be used to photograph or videotape a ballot or communicate with anyone via voice, text, email or any other method.

What if you encounter intimidation at the polls?

Whether you are being refused your right to vote or witness an illegal act, documenting incidents could help prove they occurred.

The State Board of Election encourages voters who want to file a complaint to provide evidence, including photos or videos, although photography or filming inside a polling location is prohibited, according to North Carolina law.

Claims can be emailed to elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov. Voters can also call NCSBE at 919-814-0700 to file a complaint. Once a complaint has been submitted, it is handled by the Investigations Division for review.

Each polling location is staffed with a chief judge who is tasked with maintaining order. If you encounter trouble, consult with polling staff immediately. The chief judge can contact the police to help diffuse the situation.

Results will take longer this year





Election results are expected to come in later than usual this year due to new legislation passed by North Carolina Republicans.

The delay is due to a provision in Senate Bill 747, a Republican-crafted bill passed last year which makes sweeping changes to election law. GOP proponents said the goal was to increase confidence in elections.

The law says election officials must wait until polls close at 7:30 p.m. to begin counting and reporting results of ballots cast during early voting.

Previously, county boards of elections were able to begin tabulating early votes before polls closed, allowing them to report those results around 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Who to call with questions about voting in North Carolina

If you have questions about voting on Election Day or encounter difficulty at your polling location, contact your county board of elections.

In Mecklenburg County, call 704-336-2133. In Wake County, call 919-404-4040.

The State Board of Elections has a full directory of county offices on its website at ncsbe.gov/about-elections/county-boards-elections.

2024 NC primary results

Check charlotteobserver.com for constantly updating results and news starting at 7:30 p.m.