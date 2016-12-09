Takata Airbag Recall - Everything You Need to Know

Vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled to replace frontal airbags on the driver’s side or passenger’s side, or both in what NHTSA has called "the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history." The airbags, made by major parts supplier Takata, were mostly installed in cars from model year 2002 through 2015. Some of those airbags could deploy explosively, injuring or even killing car occupants. (Look for details below on waits for replacement airbags.)

At the heart of the problem is the airbag’s inflator, a metal cartridge loaded with propellant wafers, which in some cases has ignited with explosive force. If the inflator housing ruptures in a crash, metal shards from the airbag can be sprayed throughout the passenger cabin—a potentially disastrous outcome from a supposedly life-saving device.

NHTSA has determined the root cause of the problem: airbags that use ammonium nitrate-based propellent without a chemical drying agent. As postulated early on, environmental moisture, high temperatures, and age as associated with the defect that can improperly inflate the airbags and even send shrapnel into the occupant. To date, there have been 11 deaths and approximately 180 injuries due to this problem in the U.S.

Through various announcements, the recall has tripled in size over the past year. It is expected that the inflator recall will impact 42 million vehicles in the U.S., with the total number of airbags being between 64 and 69 million.



December 9, 2016: A more aggressive recall schedule was announced by the Department of Transportation, with priority given to the riskiest models.



October 20, 2016: NHTSA confirms the 11th fatality. It occured in a 2001 Honda Civic, a vehicle that was recalled in 2008. The recall had not been performed on this specific car. Nine of the 11 Takata-related deaths in the U.S. have occured in Acura and Honda models. Honda reports that there are just under 300,000 affected vehicles that have not been repaired or accounted for. Key lesson: Take recall notices seriously.



July 22, 2016: Mazda announced that it is recalling additional B-Series pickup trucks from the 2007 to 2009 model years. The recall covers passenger airbags.

June 30, 2016: NHTSA announces that certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura models have a much higher risk of ruptures during airbag deployments. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement, “Folks should not drive these vehicles unless they are going straight to a dealer to have them repaired immediately, free of charge.” The affected models are listed below.

June 21, 2016: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announces it will end NAFTA-market production of vehicles with non-desiccated amomonium-nitrate Takata air bag inflators by the end of June, with global production to end by mid-September. The 2016 Jeep Wrangler uses this type of inflator in the passenger-side airbag. Customers will be advised of vehicles that are so-equipped, and will be advised that the vehicles will be recalled in the future.

June 14, 2016: Mitsubishi, Toyota, and Volkswagen have all confirmed the new vehicles they are selling that contain Takata’s ammonium nitrate-based propellant in driver and/or passenger frontal airbag inflators without a chemical drying agent, also known as a desiccant. These vehicles are listed below. Fiat Chrysler has yet to announce which vehicle they are selling with this type of airbag. While none of the models are part of the current recall, they all will have to be recalled by 2018. According to NHTSA, as of May 20, 2016, a total of 8,432,805 airbags have been replaced.

June 2, 2016: Audi, BMW, General Motors, Jaguar/Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz have added nearly 2.5 million more U.S. vehicles to the list of cars with defective Takata airbags.

June 1, 2016: Fiat Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Toyota, and Volkswagen confirm in a report from Florida Senator Bill Nelson (PDF) that they are selling some new vehicles with airbags that contain Takata’s ammonium nitrate-based propellant in driver and passenger frontal airbag inflators without a chemical drying agent, also known as a desiccant. These vehicles will have to be recalled by 2018.

May 4, 2016: The massive Takata airbag recall is more than doubling in size, with NHTSA announcing that it is expanding the recall to include 35-40 million airbag inflators to be replaced through 2019. This tally is in addition to the 28.8 million airbags already recalled. Thus far, NHTSA shows that 8,168,860 airbags have been replaced.



April 13, 2016: Regulators state that there are 85 million potentially defective, unrecalled Takata airbag inflators that will need to be recalled—unless Takata can prove they are safe. So far, the recall has included 28.8 million airbags in the U.S.



April 7, 2016: A 17-year-old girl from Texas named as the 10th U.S. victim. She was driving a 2002 Honda Civic. Her death is attributed to shrapnel from the exploding airbag striking her neck. NHTSA shows that 7,522,533 airbags have been repaired.

February 12, 2016: NHTSA expands its list of impacted models. Thus far, 7,122,510 airbags have been repaired.



December 23, 2015: NHTSA announces another U.S. fatality due to the questionable Takata airbag inflator, underscoring the need for consumer to have their cars repaired as soon as possible. Further, there have been changes to the official list of affected vehicles, which are reflected in this omnibus story.

November 3, 2015: NHTSA imposes a record civil penalty of up to $200 million against Takata. (Of that, $70 million is a cash penalty, with an additional $130 million charge if Takata fails to meet its commitments.) Plus, the government agency requires Takata to phase out the manufacturer and sale of inflators that use the risky propellant and recall all Takata ammonium nitrate inflators currently on the road—unless the company can prove they are safe or can show it has determined why its inflators are prone to rupture.



October 9, 2015: Honda releases an update on the Takata airbag recall, stating its progress in reaching out to consumers and its recall repair completion rate.



June 19, 2015: NHTSA and Honda confirm that an 8th fatality was attributable to a Takata airbag rupture, which took place in Los Angeles in September of 2014. The car was identified as a rented 2001 Honda Civic. Honda said the car had been under recall since 2009 but that various owners, including the small rental company in Los Angeles, had failed to have the repairs made.

June 17, 2015: NHTSA VIN look-up tool is updated to include all affected models. Often, there can be a slight delay between announcements and when data is available.

June 16, 2015: Toyota expands years for recall on previously announced models, adding 1,365,000 additional vehicles.

June 15, 2015: Honda expands national recall on Honda Accord.

June 15, 2015: NHTSA and Honda confirm that Takata airbag rupture was implicated in a seventh death. The driver of a 2005 Honda Civic was fatally injured following a crash on April 5, in Louisiana.

June 4, 2015: Reuters reports that at least 400,000 replaced airbag inflators will need to be recalled and replaced again.

May 29, 2015: Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Subaru, and General Motors added the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) of the impacted vehicles to their recall websites.

May 28, 2015: NHTSA and vehicle manufacturers revealed the additional models included in previous recall announcements.

May 19, 2015: DOT released a statement saying that Takata acknowledges airbag inflators it produced for certain vehicles were faulty. It expanded certain regional recalls to national ones, and included inflators fitted in certain Daimler Trucks in the recalled vehicles. In all, the recall was expanded to a staggering 33.8 million vehicles. That number includes the roughly 17 million vehicles previously recalled by affected automakers.

February 20, 2015: NHTSA fined Takata $14,000 per day for not cooperating fully with the agency's investigation into the airbag problems.

January 18, 2015: The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord became the fifth person in the United States thought to have been killed by an exploding airbag inflator.

December 18, 2014: Ford issued a statement adding an additional 447,310 vehicles to the recall.

December 9, 2014: Honda issued a statement saying it will comply with NHTSA and expand its recall to a national level. This brings the number of affected Honda/Acura vehicles to 5.4 million.

November 18, 2014: NHTSA called for the recalls to be expanded to a national level.

November 7, 2014: New York Times published a report claiming Takata was aware of dangerous defects with its airbags years before the company filed paperwork with federal regulators.

Putting the dangers in perspective

Eleven fatalities and more than 100 injuries have been linked to the Takata airbags, and in some cases the incidents were horrific, with metal shards penetrating a driver’s face and neck. As awful as they are, such incidents are very rare. In June of 2015, Takata stated that it was aware of 88 ruptures in total: 67 on the driver’s side and 21 on the passenger’s side out of what it calculated was just over 1.2 million airbag deployments spread over 15 years. Despite these figures, airbags in general are not a danger. The Department of Transportation estimates that between 1987 and 2012, frontal airbags have saved 37,000 lives.

Based on information provided by Takata and acting under a special campaign by NHTSA, the involved automakers are responding to this safety risk by recalling all vehicles that have these specific airbags. While the automakers are prioritizing resources by focusing on high-humidity areas, they shouldn’t stop there. We encourage a national approach to the risks, as vehicles tend to travel across state borders, especially in the used-car market.

For a historical perspective, AutoSafety.org has compiled a list of airbag recalls over time.

Takata airbag Q&A

How do I know whether my car is affected by the recall?

There are several ways to check whether your specific car is affected. You’ll need your vehicle identification number, VIN, found in the lower driver-side corner of the windshield (observable from outside the vehicle), as well as on your registration and insurance documents. Punch that number into NHTSA’s online VIN-lookup tool. If your vehicle is affected, the site will tell you so. NHTSA also has a list of vehicles available for a quick review, and the manufacturers have ownership sections on their websites for such information. Or you can call any franchised dealer for your car brand.

What is taking so long for my airbag to arrive?

Many affected owners are learning that it may take weeks or months for their replacement airbags to arrive. Takata has ramped up and added to its assembly lines, and expects to be cranking out a million replacement kits per month by September 2015. But with the recalled airbags now projected to be more than 64 million, replacing them all could take years, even as other suppliers race to support this initiative.

Can other suppliers step in to fill the gaps?

As recently as the fall of 2014 it looked unlikely that other airbag suppliers could pick up the slack. There was little spare assembly capacity anywhere, and rival systems used different designs. That picture is changing, and other major suppliers are now involved, including AutoLiv, TRW, and Daicel. Takata has said that it is now using competitors’ products in half the inflator-replacement kits it is churning out, and expects that number to reach more than 70 percent. Those rival suppliers also use a propellant that hasn’t been implicated in the problems Takata has experienced.

How important is that I respond to the recall?

All recalls, by definition, are concerned with safety and should be treated seriously. As with all recalls, we recommend having the work performed as soon as parts are available and the service can be scheduled. Since age has been established as a key factor in most of the Takata airbag ruptures to date, it’s especially important for owners of older recalled cars to get this work done. All recall work will have to be performed at a franchised dealership. Independent mechanics can't perform recall work.

Does it matter where I live?

According to NHTSA, yes. The Takata inflators seem to be vulnerable to persistent high humidity and high temperature conditions, such as in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, the Gulf Coast states, Hawaii, and island territories. However, since a number of confirmed deaths have occured in places outside the priority recall area, this recall should not be ignored.

NHTSA organizes the American states and territories into three zones, as follows:

Zone A includes Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Zone B includes Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Zone C includes Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming

How are repairs being prioritized?

Automakers are getting the replacement parts as fast as they can, and most are sending them to the high-humidity areas first. Northern and less-humid areas might need to wait longer for parts availability, depending on the brand. Contact your dealership to learn how soon the work can be performed. Keep in mind that, while you may not live in or have your car registered in one of the impated or priority zones, if it was previously owned by someone else, it may have spent time in one of them. In cases such as that, it's subject to one of these recalls.

What if I spend only a certain part of the year in a humid climate?

People who travel to the higher-risk areas in times of low humidity (such as snowbirds) are not at the same level of risk as those who live in those areas year-round, according to NHTSA. The agency is working with automakers to prioritize distribution and repairs.



Are the airbags in my car definitely defective?

No. Since 2002 only a very small number of some 30 million cars have been involved in these incidents. Between November 2014 and May 2015, Takata reported to NHTSA that the company had conducted more than 30,000 ballistic tests on airbag inflators returned pursuant to the recalls. In those tests, 265 ruptured. That is an unacceptably high number, and, at 0.8 percent, a far higher frequency than what has been seen so far in vehicles on the road. According to defect reports filed with the government, Takata said that as of May 2015 it was aware of 84 ruptures that had occurred in the field since 2002.

I’m worried about driving, what should I do until the fix is made?

If the recall on your car involves only the front passenger-side airbag, then don’t let anyone sit in that seat. But if you use the VIN-lookup tool and it says that the problem involves the driver’s side, you should do what you can to minimize your risk. If possible, consider:

Minimizing your driving.

Carpooling with someone whose vehicle is not affected by the recall.

Utilizing public transportation.

Renting a car.

Renting a car until yours is repaired can prove expensive and ultimately might not be the ideal solution. Asking your dealer whether they will provide one, or a loaner vehicle might be worth a try if it accomplishes nothing else than putting some pressure on the manufacturer. If you do get a rental car, as with any new vehicle or rental, take some time to familiarize yourself with its operation before driving.

Should I expect to pay any money to get the recall fix?

Repairs conducted under the recall are free, but unrelated problems discovered during the service may not be.

BMW

Affected owners in Florida, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico have been prioritized in this recall and will receive parts first. If you live in these regions, make sure to contact your local BMW dealer immediately to schedule an appointment to have your front driver and/or passenger airbag replaced. BMW recommends that no one sit in the front passenger seat until that airbag is replaced.

Recalled cars:

1 Series

2008-2013 128i, 135i, M



3 Series

2000 323i, 328i

2001-2013 M3

2002-2006 325Ci

2002-2006 330Ci

2002-2003 325iT

2002-2003 325XiT

2006-2012 325XiT

2001-2011 325i, 325Xi

2006-2013 328i, 328Xi, 328i xDrive

2001-2011 330i, 330Xi

2006-2013 335i, 335Xi, 335 xDrive

2009-2011 335d

2007-2013 335is



5 Series

2002-2003 525i, 530i, 540i

2002-2003 M5

X1

2013-2015 X1 sDrive 28i, xDrive28i, xDrive30i



X5

2003 X5 3.0i, X5 4.4i

2007-2013 X5 xDrive30i, xDrive35i, xDrive48i, xDrive50i, M

2009-2013 X5 xDrive35d



X6

2008-2014 X6 xDrive35i, xDrive50i, M



Chrysler

Chrysler will notify the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM owners. Sterling and Mitsubishi owners will be notified by their respective companies. Dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. A notification schedule has not yet been provided, but FCA says that vehicles currently or previously registered in areas identified with high absolute humidity (Zone 1 areas) will be targeted first. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is S43.

Recalled cars:

Chrysler:

2007-2009 Chrysler Aspen - Passenger side airbag

2005-2012 Chrysler 300 - Passenger side airbag

2006-2007 Chrysler Crossfire

2005-2010 Chrysler SRT8

Dodge:

2008-2012 Dodge Challenger - Passenger side airbag

2006-2012 Dodge Charger - Passenger side airbag

2005-2011 Dodge Dakota - Passenger side airbag

2004-2009 Dodge Durango - Passenger side airbag

2005-2008 Dodge Magnum - Passenger side airbag

2003-2009 Dodge Ram 1500 - Passenger side airbag

2003-2009 Dodge Ram 2500 - Passenger side airbag

2003-2010 Dodge Ram 3500 - Passenger side airbag

2008-2010 Dodge Ram 4500 cab chassis - Passenger side airbag

2008-2010 Dodge Ram 5500 cab chassis - Passenger side airbag

2008-2009 Sterling/Bullett 4500 and 550 Cab Chassis

Jeep:

2007-2012 Jeep Wrangler - Passenger side airbag

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2016 Jeep Wrangler - Passenger side airbag

Ferrari

Ferrari will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag assembly, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at 1-866-551-2828. Ferrari's number for this recall is 60.

Recalled cars:

2009-2011 California - Passenger side airbag

2010-2011 458 Italia - Passenger side airbag

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2016-2017 FF

2016-2017 California T

2016-2017 488 GTB/Spider

2016-2017 F12/F12tdf

2016-2017 GTC4 Lusso

Ford

Contact your local Ford or Lincoln dealer to schedule an appointment to have the airbag replaced in affected vehicles. Visit the Ford Owner website to see if your vehicle is part of the recall.

Recalled cars:

Ford:

2004-2011 Ranger - Driver’s and/or passenger side airbag

2005-2006 GT - Driver’s and/or passenger side airbag

2005-2014 Mustang - Driver’s and/or passenger side airbag

2006-2011 Fusion - Passenger side airbag

2007-2010 Edge - Passenger side airbag

Lincoln:

2006-2011 Lincoln MKZ, Zephyr - Passenger side airbag

2007-2010 Lincoln MKX - Passenger side airbag

Mercury:

2006-2011 Milan - Passenger side airbag



General Motors

Double check that your vehicle is actually involved. It was first announced that many Buicks, Cadillacs and Oldsmobiles were affected by the recall. It turns out that was an error in reporting by NHTSA. Most of those vehicles were part of an unrelated recall years ago.

Interestingly, the two remaining vehicles were actually produced by other automakers and rebranded under former GM makes: the 2003-2005 Pontiac Vibe (built alongside the Toyota Matrix) and the 2005 Saab 9-2x (a Subaru-built vehicle rebranded as a Saab). Both vehicles should be taken to a current GM dealership for repairs.



Recalled cars:



Cadillac:

2007-2011 Cadillac Escalade - passenger side

2007-2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT - passenger side

2007-2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV - passenger side

2015 Cadillac XTS

Chevrolet:

2007-2011 Chevrolet Avalanche - passenger side

2007-2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - passenger side

2007-2011 Chevrolet Suburban - passenger side

2007-2011 Chevrolet Tahoe - passenger side

2007-2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Buick:

2015 Buick LaCrosse

GMC:

2007-2011 GMC Sierra 1500 - passenger side

2007-2011 GMC Sierra 2500/3500

2007-2011 GMC Yukon - passenger side

2007-2011 GMC Yukon XL - passenger side

2015 GMC Terrain

Pontiac:

2003-2007, 2009-2010 Pontiac Vibe

Saab:

2005-2006 Saab 9-2x - Passenger side

2003-2011 Saab 9-3

2010-2011 Saab 9-5

Saturn:

2008-2009 Saturn Astra

Honda

If you haven’t already, go to Honda’s recall site and enter your VIN. If your vehicle is included in this recall, the site will provide a description of the problem and instructions on how to proceed.

NHTSA has determined that certain model-year 2001-2003 Honda and Acura vehicles have a much greater risk of ruptures during airbag deployment. In fact, nine of the first 11 Takata-related deaths in the U.S. were in Acura and Honda vehicles. These high-risk models are listed separately below.



If you have a vehicle that was first sold in, or is registered in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands—take immediate action. If you haven’t already received notice in the mail, print out the results of your VIN search and contact your nearest Honda dealer. They have allocated the replacement parts to these high humidity areas and will replace the part once you’ve made an appointment. Honda will be sending notices to other areas on a rolling basis as the parts become available.

Recalled cars:



Acura:

2003 Acura CL

2013-2016 Acura ILX

2013-2014 Acura ILX hybrid

2003-2006 Acura MDX

2007-2016 Acura RDX

2005-2011 Acura RL

2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

2009-2014 Acura TL

2009-2011 Acura TSX

2010-2013 Acura ZDX





Honda:

2001-2011 Honda Accord

2008-2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

2001-2011 Honda Civic

2002-2011 Honda CR-V

2011-2015 Honda CR-Z

2003-2011 Honda Element

2010-2014 Honda FCX Clarity

2007-2013 Honda Fit

2013-2014 Honda Fit EV

2010-2014 Honda Insight

2002-2004 Honda Odyssey

2003-2011 Honda Pilot

2006-2014 Honda Ridgeline - Driver’s side airbag

2006-2010 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing (motorcycle)

High-Risk Models

2001-2002 Honda Civic

2001-2002 Honda Accord

2002-2003 Acura TL

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda Odyssey

2003 Acura CL

2003 Honda Pilot

Jaguar/Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC is recalling certain model years of the Jaguar XF originally sold, or ever registered, in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Vehicles not originally sold or ever registered in these states are not subject to this safety recall. For more information, contact the Jaguar Customer Relationship Center at 1-800-452-4827 or the Land Rover customer center.

Recalled cars:

Passenger-side airbag only unless noted:

2009-2011 Jaguar XF

2007-2011 Land Rover Range Rover

Mazda

Mazda has focused its recall on vehicles sold or registered in Florida, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The automaker will replace the front and/or passenger airbag inflators.

Recalled cars:

2004-2009 B-Series Truck - Driver and/or passenger side airbag

2003-2011 Mazda6 - Driver and/or passenger side airbag

2007-2011 CX-7 - Passenger side airbag

2007-2011 CX-9 - Passenger side airbag

2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6 - Driver and/or passenger side airbag

2004-2006 MPV - Driver and/or passenger side airbag

2004-2011 Mazda RX-8 - Driver and/or passenger side airbag

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz uses Takata driver-side and passenger-side airbags in many vehicles and, isrecalling vehicles which use the affected airbags. Should owners need additional assistance, visit www.mbusa.com, and use the "Email/Write" section under Customer Support, or call 877-496-3691.

Recalled cars:



Driver-side airbag only unless noted:

M-Class

2009-2010 ML320 Diesel

2009-2011 ML350

2010-2011 ML450 Hybrid

2009-2011 ML550

2009-2011 ML63AMG

GL-Class

2009-2010 GL320 Diesel

2011-2012 GL350 Diesel

2009-2012 GL450

2009-2012 GL550

R-Class

2009-2010 R320 Diesel

2009-2012 R350

SLK-Class

2007-2008 SLK280

2007-2008 SLK350

2007-2008 SLK55AMG

GLK-Class

2010-2012 GLK350 - Driver & passenger

SLS-Class

2011 SLS - Driver & passenger

2012-2014 SLS

E-Class

2010-2011 E350, E550 Coupe, Convertible

2010-2011 E63AMG



C-Class

2005-2007 C230

2005 C320

2006-2007 C350

2008-2011 C350 - Driver & passenger

2008-2011 C300

2008-2011 C300 4Matic - Driver & passenger

2008-2011 C63AMG - Driver & passenger



Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2016-2017 E-Class Coupe/Convertible



Mitsubishi

If you see that your car as part of this recall, Mitsubishi advises owners to act immediately in scheduling an appointment to replace it. If the dealer does not have the part yet, they will provide instructions on how best to proceed until the part is available.

Recalled cars:

2004-2007 Lancer

2004-2007 Lancer Evolution

2004 Lancer Sportback

2006-2009 Mitsubishi Raider

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2016-2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Nissan

Nissan has notified or will be notifying owners of affected vehicles to bring their vehicle in for inspection and potential parts replacement. Extra attention is being paid to “some areas” of Florida, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, but the recall covers every state, the District of Columbia, and some American territories.



Recalled cars:

Infiniti:

2003-2008 Infiniti FX - Passenger side

2006-2010 Infiniti M35/M45 - Passenger side

2001-2004 Infiniti I30/I35 - Passenger side

2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 - Passenger side

Nissan:

2001-2003 Nissan Maxima - Passenger side

2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder - Passenger side

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra - Passenger side

2007-2011 Nissan Versa - Passenger side

Subaru

Call your local Subaru dealer and schedule an appointment to have the airbag replaced. There is no wait for parts to arrive and no special emphasis on localized climates or regions. Because second owners may not know where the previous owner of their vehicle lived/drove, Subaru does not want to focus on any particular region.

Recalled cars:

2003-2006 Baja - Passenger side

2003-2011 Forester - Passenger side

2003-2011 Legacy - Passenger side

2003-2011 Outback - Passenger side

2004-2011 Impreza (include WRX/STi) - Passenger sid

2006-2011 Tribeca - Passenger side



Toyota

Immediate action is recommended if your vehicle registered in the coastal areas around the Gulf of Mexico, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Or if the car is in Florida, Puerto Rico, Guam, Saipan, American Samoa, Virgin Islands and Hawaii.

When the parts become available, owners will be notified by mail to bring their vehicle in for the proper fix.

Finally, if you are uncomfortable driving your vehicle to the dealership to have the work performed, contact your local Toyota dealer, and they will arrange to have the vehicle picked up.

Recalled cars:

Lexus:

2007-2011 Lexus ES - Passenger side

2010-2011 Lexus GX - Passenger side

2006-2011 Lexus IS (including IS F) - Passenger side

2002-2010 Lexus SC - Passenger side

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2015 Lexus IS250C, IS350C

2015-2016 Lexus GX460

Scion:

2008-2011 Scion xB - Passenger side

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2015 Scion xB

Toyota:

2010-2011 Toyota 4Runner - Passenger side

2003-2007, 2009-2011 Toyota Corolla - Passenger side

2003-2007, 2009-2011 Toyota Matrix - Passenger side

2004-2005 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota Sienna - Passenger side

2002-2007 Toyota Sequoia - Passenger side

2003-2006 Toyota Tundra - Passenger side

2006-2011 Toyota Yaris - Passenger side

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2015-2016 Toyota 4-Runner

Volkswagen

Recalled cars:



Audi:

2005-2013 Audi A3

2004-2008 Audi A4

2006-2009 A4 Cabriolet

2005-2011 Audi A6

2010-2011 Audi A5 Cabrio

2009-2012, 2015 Audi Q5

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2016 Audi TT

2017 Audi R8



Volkswagen:

2009-2014 Volkswagen CC

2010-2014 Volkswagen Eos

2010-2014 Volkswagen Golf

2010-2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen

2006-2010, 2012-2014 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Not under recall yet, but use defective Takata inflators that will need to be replaced by 2018:

2016 Volkswagen CC

