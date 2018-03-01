Taboo season 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Earlier this month, the BBC officially announced that Tom Hardy's Victorian crime caper Taboo would be coming back for a second series, which means more James Delaney, more of his grimy cohorts from the league of the damned, and even more grunting.

In the lead-up to Taboo season two's broadcast, we're going to compile all the latest news in one place. Here's what we've got so far.

Taboo season 2: Release Date

The first season aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom on 7 January 2017, followed by the United States premiere on FX on 10 January 2017.

Filming on series two is expected to begin in early 2018. "I'm trying to write it as quickly as I can," said series creator Steven Knight. "I would say we would hope to be shooting it... early next year."

So, while an official air date has yet to be announced, we'd predict a similar scheduling for Taboo series two as the first – probably around January 2019.

"We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news," Hardy said after the Beeb announced the second season.

Sir Ridley Scott, who will again executive produce the series, added: "We're thrilled people want to know what happens next and that the BBC and FX are up for more adventures with the devil Delaney and the league of the damned."

Taboo season 2: Cast

So far, Tom Hardy's the only definite to return for Taboo season two (he did co-create it with his dad, Chips Hardy, after all) but, as it often feels like he's playing several different characters at the same time, it's like getting five confirmed cast members for the price of one.

Hardy spoke to us about the show's origins last year, saying that: "It came about from doing [BBC One's 2007 miniseries] Oliver Twist and playing Bill Sykes.

"To be bluntly honest, I wanted to play Bill Sykes, Sherlock Holmes, Hannibal Lecter, Heathcliff, Marlow [from Heart of Darkness]... just every classical character in one."

Of course, it's not a one man (five men?) show, so keep checking this page – we'll be updating it in the run up to the new series. Keep it bookmarked it for all the latest cast announcements.

Taboo season 2: Plot

Obviously it's way too early for specific plot details, but Steven Knight has given us some clues as to where he'll be taking James' story.

"In my mind, explosive stuff is going to happen, which will be great," Knight said. "There's a great destination for it, but I don't know if we're in a position to talk about the actual details of it."

Hardy has also given hints, suggesting Taboo Season 2 will revolve around Colonnade.