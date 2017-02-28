Everything you need to know about SpaceX's big moon announcement

Elon Musk is nothing if not ambitious.

The SpaceX founder wants his company to lead the charge to build a city on Mars, and next year, the spaceflight company plans to fly its first astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

So generally, SpaceX is pretty busy. But that doesn't mean it can't take on just one other little project, right? Namely, in 2018, SpaceX plans to fly a pair of (presumably rich) private citizens around the moon and bring them back home.

It all sounds pretty intense, so let us break it down for you.

SpaceX is planning to fly around the moon, not land on it

At the moment, SpaceX isn't planning to actually land on the surface of the moon for this mission.

Instead, the company is opting to use its Falcon Heavy rocket and crewed Dragon spacecraft to circumnavigate the moon before coming back home to Earth.

The flight profile involves skimming the surface of the lunar body in a "long loop around the moon," Musk said during a press conference Monday.

The mission should take about a week.

Two people are going, but we don't know who they are

Perhaps the most mysterious part of this whole mission is its passengers.

SpaceX has said that the two space explorers have already paid a pretty hefty deposit for the chance to fly on this mission, though the company hasn't yet revealed the names of the individuals expecting to fly next year.

The mission itself will cost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars for the hopeful space explorers, and Musk is keeping their names confidential since they haven't given the company permission to release their names.

All we know for now is that they know each other and it's not Richard Garriott, a space tourist who visited the International Space Station.

Musk also said that "it's nobody from Hollywood" when asked if the passengers are celebrities.

They will be trained before flight

No matter who they are, the two would-be space explorers will be trained before they fly to the moon.

"We expect to conduct health and fitness tests, as well as begin initial training later this year," SpaceX said in a statement.

"Other flight teams have also expressed strong interest and we expect more to follow. Additional information will be released about the flight teams, contingent upon their approval and confirmation of the health and fitness test results."

The mission will launch from a historic pad

SpaceX is planning to launch the Falcon Heavy to the moon from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This pad marked the starting point for many of NASA's Apollo missions to the moon, and SpaceX has a 20-year lease out on it now.

The space company recently launched its first mission from the pad, and it plans to use it for many more in the future.

This will be the farthest any human has been from Earth in more than 45 years

The Apollo 17 moon landing in 1972 marks the last time humans flew to deep space.