Everything you need to know about the solar eclipse: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The countdown to the solar eclipse is over.

Happy eclipse day, Cincinnati!

If you're in the right place at the right time today, you could experience the greatest show in the universe, a total solar eclipse.

It's important to note that if you're in the city of Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky, you will not see a total solar eclipse. Many places in the area will experience only 98-99% of the sun blocked by the moon, which is big difference. Although the sky will likely darken and the temperature will drop a little, people outside the path of totality will not experience the full dazzling effects.

The city of Cincinnati has not had a total solar eclipse since 1395 and still won't see full totality until the year 3046. So finding your way to totality should be your ultimate goal if you want to catch the astronomical event of a lifetime. If not now, when?

Cincinnati's favorite astronomer Dean Regas breaks it all down for you right here. And if you want to follow our live eclipse coverage throughout the day, visit our blog here.

Whether you find your way to totality or not, enjoy the show.

What else you need to know Monday, April 8

🌤️ Weather: High of 72. Intervals of clouds and sunshine.

🍻 The 2024 Cincinnati's Favorite Beer winner is crowned.

⚾ Spencer Steer has taken another step in Year 2, but not much has changed.

📖 How the catastrophic Xenia, Blue Ash tornadoes brought chaos to Ohio.

🗳️ Joe Biden may not make Ohio ballot, Secretary of State warns.

Today's Top Stories

