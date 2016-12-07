Everything We Know About Sherri Papini's Case

People across the United States have found themselves obsessed with the case of Sherri Papini, a 34-year-old mother in California who vanished while on a jog last month and turned up weeks later still wearing restraints. Developments have been coming out every few days, with figures like Papini's husband and local police officers revealing details to reporters in frequent interviews about the mysterious incident.

With all the rumors, it might be hard to catch up on the facts if you're just now learning about the case. Here's a full timeline of what's happened so far in the Papini disappearance.

Nov. 2, in the afternoon: Papini texted her husband and went for a run in her neighborhood, as was typical for the stay-at-home mom of two, according to the Redding Record Searchlight. She was last spotted at about 2 p.m. local time near the Old Oregon Trail. She did not pick up her children from day care.

Nov. 2, at about 5 p.m. local time: Her husband, Keith Papini, came home from work and couldn't find her. Using his Find My iPhone app, he located her cell phone near the Old Oregon Trail and Sunrise Drive. Sherri Papini was not there. He reported her missing to the police at 5:51 p.m.

Nov. 3: Search teams swept the area where her phone was discovered, according to the Searchlight.

Nov. 4: A user identifying himself as Keith Papini started a GoFundMe page on behalf of Suzanne Papini. The campaign, titled "Help Find Sherri Papini," raised more than $49,000 before being closed down.

Nov. 7: Keith Papini told ABC News his wife was abducted. "Everybody who knows my wife knows that there’s no reason for her to leave ... She was definitely taken against her will," he said. The family offered a $50,000 reward for information about the disappearance.

Nov. 8: Shasta County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Hubbard told the Los Angeles Times they received 150 tips about Sherri Papini's case. Her sister, Sheila Koester, added that police found earbuds with hair not far from where the cell phone was located.

Nov. 9: Authorities announced Keith Papini passed a lie detector test. "The results of the polygraph examination indicate he has no involvement with the disappearance of his wife," Lt. Anthony Bertain, with the Shasta sheriff's office, told the Searchlight. "Sheriff's Office Detectives have confirmed his whereabouts on the day in question and there is no physical evidence at this time suggesting he had any involvement."

Nov. 18: Cameron Gamble, identifying himself a hostage negotiator, posted a YouTube video claiming he had a backer who would pay about $50,000 for Sherri Papini's safe return. He later set a deadline of Nov. 23, KXTV reported.

Nov. 24: The sheriff's office announced the missing woman was found "out of the area." In a Facebook post, authorities revealed she was "safe" and "in stable condition" after being found along a road in Yolo County — 140 miles away from her home. Sheriff Tom Bosenko told CBS13 that she had been kidnapped, and officers were searching for an SUV with two Hispanic women with a gun.

Nov. 25: Koester gave a news conference and thanked investigators for helping her sister, calling their reunion "joyous."

Nov. 29: Keith Papini told "Good Morning America" in a statement that his wife was emaciated, bruised and burned when he saw her again. "Her signature long, blonde hair had been chopped off," he said. "She has been branded, and I could feel the rise of her scabs under my fingers. She was thrown from a vehicle with a chain around her waist, attached to her wrists and a bag over her head. The same bag she used to flag someone down once she was able to free one of her hands."

Nov. 30: Bosenko confirmed Sherri Papini was branded. "I would think that that was some sort of either an exertion of power and control and/or maybe some type of message that the brand contained," he said, according to BBC News. Meanwhile, internet users circulated an old blog post under Sherri Papini's maiden name that alleged the write was bullied by Latinos as a child.

Dec. 2: A Shasta County sheriff's office staff member identified only as Kelly told the Huffington Post she would not use the words "ruled out" in connection with rumors that Sherri Papini's disappearance was a hoax. Later that day, Bosenko told another outlet he thought it was indeed a kidnapping.

Dec. 5: A man at the Papini home told the New York Post he was walking the dogs while the family was away. Other neighbors revealed that the couple and their kids had gone "way up north."

