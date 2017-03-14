Everything We Know About The ‘RHOBH’ Season 7 Reunion

Another year, another “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion special. The Season 7 gathering is still a few weeks away, but the Bravo reality series’ cast promises it’s worth the wait.

Most of the fighting and drama on “RHOBH” this season has centered around Kim Richards. Her sister Kyle Richards told ET Online the cast will reopen those wounds during the Season 7 reunion. She couldn’t give too much away, but teased some serious issues are yet to come.

“There were walk-offs, screaming, tears,” she recalled to ET during the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards. “Some laughing, but it was just a reunion unlike anything we’ve ever had.”

That’s not the only “RHOBH” reunion teaser. Here’s everything we know about the Season 7 special so far:

Things Got Weird

Earlier this week, Kyle told E! Online the reunion went pretty much the same as every other. The cast cried and fought a lot. Kyle added, however, that there were some “bizarre” moments during the show, telling fans they “will not be disappointed.”

“This reunion was — I mean, they’re never fun. The worst day of the year, honestly,” Kyle said. “But this one was not only emotional — you know, people crying or screaming or whatever — it was also bizarre. I mean, there was moments that were so bizarre that I was like, ‘I don’t even know.’ Very strange.”

Kim Showed Up

Host Andy Cohen told ET Online that Kim received an invitation to the “RHOBH” Season 7 reunion. She’s no longer a part of the cast, but somehow found herself at the center of most of the drama. Andy said her attendance helped make the show “really good.”

There Will Be Drama, But The Cast Stays Cool

Andy told ET that that “RHOBH” cast tends to stay calm, even in the face of serious drama. He teased a “bizarre” event during the Season 7 reunion that triggers other things, but would not say who or what it involved.

“Something kind of bizarre happens that triggers a series of events that are [also] bizarre, but very dramatic,” he told ET. “The ‘Beverly Hills’ women, they keep it calm. They do get very emotional, and very...their words hurt, you know? It was good. I mean, Kim Richards came. Eden [Sassoon] was there for a bit. [Dorit Kemsley’s husband] PK was there for a bit. So, it was really good.”

The Seating Arrangement

A copy of the seating chart for the “RHOBH” Season 7 reunion hit the web during filming. Lisa Rinna and Kyle will sit on either side of Andy. Erika Girardi will be next to Lisa R. with Eileen Davidson to her right. On Kyle’s couch will be Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit.

While you wait for the reunion drama to unfold, tune in to “RHOBH.” The show airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

