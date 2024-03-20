Everything you need to know about remortgaging in 2024

While the mortgage market has calmed down significantly compared to the volatility seen last year, it’s not guaranteed that rates will continue to fall – some lenders, in fact, have increased rates a little since the start of the year.

This is due to the expectation that the Bank of England might hold the Bank Rate at its current level of 5.25pc – where it’s been since August 2023 – for longer than first thought.

Inflation is another factor that can affect interest rates. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation fell to 3.4pc in February, down from 4pc in January, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics. It’s expected to fall to 2pc – the Bank of England’s target rate – by April, according to economists. It remains to be seen whether this will have any effect on the next Bank Rate decision, due tomorrow.

More than 1.5 million homeowners are due to reach the end of fixed-rate mortgage deals throughout 2024, with many being forced to refinance at rates that are double what they are used to.

January was a busy period for remortgagers as 192,000 fixed deals expire – the most of any month in the past year, according to FCA data. We have now entered another pinch point, as 420,00 deals are due to end between March and May.

While rates have been some significant reductions in fixed rates over recent weeks, remortgaging will result in a huge jump for those who’d taken out a two-year deal in 2021, when average rates were well below 3pc.

Where are mortgage rates now?

The average two-year fixed rate is currently 5.79pc; the average five-year fix is priced slightly cheaper at 5.35pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts.

Will mortgage rates rise if the Bank Rate increases again?

The Bank of England made 14 consecutive raises to its central interest rate, known as the Bank Rate, since December 2021 – a trend which has finally ended, as it’s held the Bank Rate at 5.25pc since August 2023. The Bank’s next Rate decision will be announced on March 21 2024.

Throughout the last year lenders passed on the majority of Bank Rate increases to mortgage customers as their own borrowing costs rose. Now it’s no longer rising, other market factors such as swap rates are impacting mortgage rates.

Where can I find the cheapest interest rates?

The cheapest two-year fixed-rate mortgage for someone remortgaging is now 4.43pc, offered by Progressive Building Society, according to Moneyfacts. It is available for buyers with a 40pc deposit or equity and has a product fee of £995.

Fix for five years, and the cheapest rate available is 4.2pc, from NatWest, again for those with 40pc equity. It has a product fee of £1,495.

It is important to remember that the lowest interest rates do not necessarily equate to the best deal. High fees can sometimes outweigh marginal savings on similarly priced interest rates.

Lenders commonly set fees between £899 and £1,999, but some use percentages instead, such as 0.5pc of the overall loan amount.

Adrian Anderson, of broker Anderson Harris, said: “Don’t just look at the headline rate. Consider the overall cost of the deal, including any fees and whether the lender will pay for a mortgage valuation and legal conveyance, which most banks do.”

If you are locking in for longer than two years then be sure to check any repayment penalties which would apply should your circumstances change and you need to exit the deal early – these can run into the thousands of pounds.

How long should I lock in a rate for?

Thousands of today’s homeowners with fixed mortgages are on rates agreed before the Bank Rate started to increase in December 2021. This means they are likely to face a steep increase in their payments when they reach the end of their current deal and take out a new loan.

This is because while fixed rates may be falling, the cost of borrowing is still inflated when compared with mortgages which were locked in two or five years ago. Borrowers coming off those deals and searching for a new rate are very likely to face higher rates. Bank of England data – released in December – shows around 500,000 households will suffer monthly mortgage bill hikes of more than £500 in 2024.

Rather than opting for five or 10-year deals, brokers are suggesting a typical borrower should fix for two years as this would minimise the amount of time spent fixed on an inflated rate. However, the current pricing of longer term deals are certainly encouraging many borrowers to think again.

Mortgage rates are predicted to have fallen by 2026, when homeowners will be able to make the most of cheaper repayments. However, the market has proved to be unpredictable, and how long each household fixes will depend on their individual financial circumstances.

How far will mortgage rates drop?

In positive news for those needing to remortgage in the new year, there is confidence that rates will continue to decrease.

Nicholas Mendes of broker John Charcol says, “Despite the slight uptick in the latest figures the big picture is that inflation is falling more sharply overall than what the Bank of England and financial markets expected a few months ago, which was forecasted around 4.5pc so 4pcis lower than initial predictions.

“I personally don’t see a reduction as early as March unfortunately, we will need to wait until June at the earliest, my hunch would be August. When they come down, I don’t think they will come down quickly, but I’d expect them to come down gradually.”

How can I get the best rate for my mortgage?

Borrowers who put more equity into a property make themselves less risky customers, increasing the chances a lender will be happier to offer them lower interest rates.

Banks use the term “loan-to-value ratio” (LTV) to label how much they lend a borrower against a home. For example a £160,000 mortgage on a £200,000 home would be a loan-to-value of 80pc.

A lower loan-to-value and bigger deposit will unlock lower interest rates. Mr Anderson said: “It can make quite a big difference to the amount of interest you pay over the term of the deal.

“So if you have cash available you may want to consider paying down part of the mortgage to access a better rate.”

Our mortgage overpayment calculator can help you weigh up whether you’re better off overpaying your mortgage, or putting your extra cash into a savings account.

Households with a significant cash pile could also access lower rates by using an offset mortgage. A handful of banks allow borrowers to reduce the cost of their loan using cash held in an account with the same lender.

For example, a customer borrowing a £500,000 mortgage and with £200,000 in savings would only pay interest on £300,000 of the loan, but will forfeit any interest on the cash pot.

Based on a mortgage interest rate of 4.5pc, this would reduce monthly interest from £1,873 a month to £1,124 – a saving of £749 each month.

Mr Anderson said: “Offset mortgages are proving especially popular as tax thresholds are shrinking and reducing households’ personal allowance.

“There should be no tax to pay on savings used to offset the mortgage balance and you should not be paying interest on the mortgage balance offset by the cash funds. The account should also be instant access so you still have access to liquidity if circumstances change.”

Borrowers opting for a more specialist mortgage, such as an offset deal, should consult a mortgage adviser. The market is changing rapidly and with savings rates also on the rise, independent advice could save a lot of money.

What about interest-only mortgages?

Any homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage bills are able to switch to interest-only deals without a formal repayment plan. City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, announced the change last year in a bid to help lenders provide mortgage forbearance at scale.

However, once the temporary interest-free period is over, homeowners must make up their repayments. To switch to a permanent interest-only deal, you’ll still need a credible repayment plan.

