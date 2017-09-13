Everything You Need To Know To Plan An Awesome Wedding

You’re engaged! Congratulations. Call all your friends and family to tell them the good news, craft the perfect engagement ring selfie and schedule your engagement photo shoot.

Once you’ve basked in the glow of your new relationship status for a while, it’s time to get down to the good stuff: wedding planning. We’re sure you’ve heard how stressful wedding planning can be, but never fear. We’ve compiled 18 articles that will help you plan your perfect day.

We know how easy it is to get bogged down in all the wedding planning B.S. But don’t forget to take a deep breath and remember that at the end of the day, it’s just one big ol’ party!

Accordingly, we’ve compiled 19 super fun wedding ideas that will take your celebration to the next level.

When it comes to wedding first dance songs, there are the tried and true: “At Last” by Etta James, “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, “Marry Me” by Train — just to name a few. But why not choose something as unique as your relationship?

Nobody likes a boring wedding!b Keep guests entertained all night long by incorporating one (or more!) of the super fun wedding games here into your reception.

Your wedding guests won’t remember (or care, really) what the escort cards looked like or what the favors were. But when the food is fun and tasty, that’s something they’ll never forget.

What’s often lost in the conversation about wedding-related stress is the acknowledgement that getting married is a major life transformation. With such monumental change comes a slew of messy emotions we don’t typically associate with the wedding day itself.

Schedule some “you” time on the big day, so you can take a breather (or two).

“Introverts need some quiet time away from social activities, so make sure to take breaks throughout the day. This could mean escaping to the powder room or to a quiet place in your reception area. Having some quiet one-on-one time with your sweetie during the big day can also help you recharge.” ― Christina Friedrichsen

“Focus on what you feel is most important to you and your guests. We spent almost all our money on good food, good music and open bar. We spent very little on the decor and flowers for the ceremony because we weren’t there very long.” - Cindy Tucker Garrard

If you and your dearly beloved can communicate early on about your expectations, planning styles and project management skills (boring, yes, but oh-so-necessary), you can avoid the fights that most couples find themselves having in the months leading up to the big event.



Wedding invitations are the perfect opportunity to set the tone for your big day. In other words, they don’t need to be boring! Get those creative juices flowin’ with one of these 13 options.

Not every couple’s wedding vision includes walking down the aisle to “Here Comes The Bride.” So what other non-traditional song options are there? Plenty.

Before your wedding rolls around, take a good look at your wedding vendors’ contracts to see if gratuity is included. You might see a line for this from your caterer and bartender, but most other vendors don’t include tips in their fees. Familiarize yourself with who does and doesn’t include tips, then get ready to head to the bank to pick up some cash.

“Let’s begin by perusing the items here in the showroom. Oh. Please don’t touch. And do you mind taking a step back? You’re breathing too closely on the gowns.”

If you want to impress guests at your wedding ― and loosen them up a bit after the ceremony ― serve them a signature cocktail.

Here, drink specialists share their favorite wedding cocktail ideas to pass on to your beverage caterer or bartending service. (Coming up with a cute, personalized name for the drink is on you!)

Almost-married dudes, I’m here to tell you: We can help plan our weddings. Is it so hard to spend a Saturday afternoon at Crate & Barrel choosing garlic presses, placemats, cheese boards and crock pots for the registry? Will it take that long to make a custom playlist of songs that are special to you and your fiancée?

After all, marriage is supposed to be a partnership. You may as well get started.

There’s a piece of advice my mom gave me before my wedding ― long before I was engaged, even. I’ve passed the wisdom on to other friends who married both before and after me.

It goes like this: Before each big moment ― walking down the aisle, being introduced as a married couple for the first time, toasting the marriage during speeches ― take a mental picture in your head.

“Make your wedding as personal as possible since it signifies the start of your new life together. Focus on the special touches that symbolize you, your partner and your lifetime together, more than anyone or anything else. Think of this as the kickoff to your lifetime of marriage, and make it a great day.” - Abigail Wilson

Couples have a ton of decisions to make as they plan their weddings, so smaller choices ― like what music to play during the cocktail hour ― don’t usually get much attention.

And while you shouldn’t agonize over what songs are playing as your guests chit-chat, drink and nibble on apps, think of it as an opportunity to subtly set the right mood for the evening.

Setting aside part of your wedding budget for useless favors that guests will throw out as soon as they get home just isn’t worth it. (We’re looking at you, picture frames inscribed with the couple’s names and wedding date.)

Instead, give your guests something they’ll actually want to eat, drink or keep.