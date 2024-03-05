Everything you need to know about the March primary in Summit County

The 2024 March primary in Ohio is set for Tuesday, March 19.

Here's everything you need to know about key races, how and when to vote and more.

The 2024 March primary in Ohio is set for Tuesday, March 19.

What's on the March 2024 primary ballot in Summit County?

The complete list of issues on ballots across Summit County is available here.

See the list of candidates running for office in the March primary here.

Dina Edwards, Derrick Hall, Nathan Jarosz seek Democratic nomination in Ohio's 34th House district

Democratic voters in Ohio's 34th House district will choose from three people for the party's nomination in the March 19 primary election.

At-Large Munroe Falls City Councilwoman Dina Edwards, former Akron School Board President Derrick Hall and nonprofit business leader Nathan Jarosz are competing for the chance to keep the district blue following the exit of Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson.

Dina Edwards, At-Large Munroe Falls City Councilwoman, is running to represent Ohio's 34th House District.

Former school board president Derrick Hall is running to represent Ohio's 34th House District.

Nonprofit business leader Nathan Jarosz is running to represent Ohio's 34th House District.

Weinstein is running for Vernon Sykes' state Senate seat. Due to term limits, Sykes can't run again.

The 34th House district includes Stow, Hudson, Cuyahoga Falls, Tallmadge, Silver Lake, Munroe Falls, Akron's North Hill and northwest Akron.

Learn more about the candidates here.

GOP candidates Chris Bandweg, Kevin Coughlin, Richard Morckel compete in Ohio's 13th Congressional District

Kevin Coughlin is a former state legislator turned businessman who is hoping for a political comeback.

Chris Banweg is a Hudson councilman and Marine colonel who compares himself to the lead character in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Richard Morckel is a former television technician for the Goodyear blimp who has never held office but says this “ought to be a plus.”

Kevin Coughlin

At-Large Hudson City Councilman Chris Banweg is running against Emilia Sykes for Ohio's 13th Congressional District

Richard Morckel

The three Republican candidates for the 13th Congressional District have very different backgrounds and political experience.

The victor in the March 19 primary will face off against U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, who will attempt in November to retain the seat she won in 2022.

Read more about the GOP candidates for the 13th Congressional District here.

Mogadore, Nordonia Hills schools asking for more funding, 3 other districts seeking renewals

Several Summit County school districts have levies on the March primary ballot.

Both Mogadore local schools and Nordonia Hills city schools is asking for increased funding, while Green and Manchester are seeking renewals of existing levies and the Woodridge is asking for a renewal and decrease.

Learn more about the school issues here.

Voters in Springfield, Northfield Center, Richfield and Twinsburg townships to consider tax levies

Voters in Springfield, Northfield Center, Richfield and Twinsburg townships will decide the fate of tax levies on the March primary ballot.

Read about the local issues here.

Summit County Council races set stage for at least two newcomers

At least two newcomers will be elected to Summit County Council this year, with three March 19 primary contests setting the stage for November's races.

In District 3, Republican incumbent Gloria Rodgers faces a challenge from within her party. The District 5 seat is up for grabs after Democrat Veronica Sims' recent appointment to the the Ohio House. And in District 8, Republican incumbent Anthony DeVitis declined to seek reelection.

District 3 includes Boston Heights, Hudson, Stow, Silver Lake and parts of Cuyahoga Falls. District 5 includes Copley, Fairlawn and parts of Akron. District 8 includes Green, Springfield, Lakemore, Mogadore and Coventry.

Learn more about the Summit County Council races here.

Republicans Napoleon Rodgers Jr., Katie Reed battle in Summit County clerk of courts race

Registered Republicans will have the choice of who they want to appear on the fall ballot in the Summit County clerk of courts race.

Napoleon Rodgers Jr. and Katie Reed both hope to bring a fresh perspective to the administrative role that was vacated last year when the former clerk was elected as the Akron Municipal Court clerk.

Katie Reed, 35, is the Barberton Municipal Court clerk who is running to be on the Republican ticket in the fall for the Summit County Clerk of Courts.

Napoleon Rodgers Jr., 52, hopes to be the next Summit County Clerk of Courts.

The winner of the GOP race will go on to face the Democrat Tavia Galonski, who was appointed as the county clerk in early January.

Learn more about the GOP candidates for clerk of courts here.

Matt Dolan, Frank LeRose, Bernie Moreno running in the GOP primary race for U.S. Senate

Three Republicans are fighting for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall.

Brown, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, is seeking a fourth term in office. The Ohio race is considered a tossup by political analysts and will be one of the most competitive and expensive in the country. Brown is one of two Democrats defending a seat in a state former President Donald Trump won in 2020.

Debating GOP contenders for the U.S. Senate include State Senator Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and luxury car salesman Bernie Moreno on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Akron, Ohio, at Portage Country Club. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

The three Republicans running in the March 19 GOP primary are state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Summit County native; and Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno.

Get to know the three GOP contenders here.

Where is my polling location?

The Summit County Board of Elections has an online tool for voters to look up where they vote. Find your polling location here.

The board of elections also can be reached 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 330-643-5200 .

What kind of ID do I need to vote?

Ohio now requires voters to show a photo ID when they cast in-person ballots, either early or on Election Day. The ID must be unexpired, but it doesn't need to have your current address on it. Other documents, such as utility bills and bank statements, are no longer accepted.

The following documents qualify:

Ohio driver's license

Ohio state ID

U.S. passport or passport card

U.S. Military ID, Ohio National Guard ID or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID

Interim identification issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Free state IDs are available to residents at BMV deputy registrar locations. More information can be found at bmv.ohio.gov.

To cast a ballot by mail, voters must provide a copy of their photo ID, driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

What if I forget my ID?

If you don't have your ID or run into other problems at the polls on Election Day, you can cast a provisional ballot.

Voters have four days to provide any missing information to election officials. Boards of elections have until eight days after the election to determine which provisional ballots can be counted.

I haven't voted in awhile. Am I still a registered voter?

If you want to check your registration status, you can do that online at https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx

How do I obtain and return an absentee ballot?

You can request an absentee ballot by filling out a form found at https://www.ohiosos.gov/publications/#abr and mailing it to your county's elections board. You'll receive your ballot by mail. The Summit County Board of Elections' address is 470 Grant Street, Akron, OH 44311.

The application deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is March 12, a week before the primary.

To return your completed ballot, mail it back to the elections board or return it in person.

If you return it by mail, it must be postmarked no later than March 18 and received by your county board of elections no later than four days after the primary. If you take it back in person, the board must have your ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election.

For a comprehensive set of instructions, visit the Ohio Secretary of State's website here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-voting/

When and where can I cast an early vote in Summit County?

Early voting started Feb. 21 and continues through Sunday, March 17 at the Summit County Board of Elections, 500 Grant St. Akron.

Here is a list of early voting hours:

March 4-8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 11: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 17: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Akron Beacon Journal reporter Derek Kreider and USA TODAY State Bureau reporter Haley BeMiller contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: The complete voter guide to the March 2024 primary in Summit County