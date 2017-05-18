Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Allegedly Spent a Romantic Long Weekend In Paris

From Redbook

After years of speculation, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are apparently ready to make their incredibly private relationship more public - at least according to a source quoted in US Weekly. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2013, has been playing a very skilled game of hide-and-seek with the media when it comes to publicizing their relationship. But the game has since becoming "exhausting," a source close to the duo told US Weekly. And now, if the report is to be believed, the couple is ready to be more open about their relationship. Below, a timeline of the twosome's secretive three-year romance.

August 24, 2013: Foxx and Holmes are spotted arm and arm at the 4th Annual Apollo In The Hamptons Benefit in East Hampton, New York. This is the first time the couple is linked to each other romantically.

October 2013: In an exclusive sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx tells Nancy O'Dell that reports of a relationship with Holmes were "one hundred percent not true" saying, "It's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people."

November 2013: Though rumors of Foxx and Holmes dating continue, Foxx denies the rumors, joking about reports in an interview with ABC News. The actor says, "I had Colin Powell on stage dancing [too], so they could have said me and Colin Powell were dating!"

March 18, 2015: Almost a year and half after the initial rumors began, US Weekly shares one of the first photos of the couple in public; they appear to be holding hands.

December 13, 2015: Holmes is spotted among the crowd of A-list celebrities at Foxx's 48th birthday bash in New York City.

May 2015: Two years later, Foxx does another interview with Nancy O'Dell for ET, but still denies dating rumors that he and Holmes are together.

January 2016: Holmes is directly asked about her love life in a cover story interview for MORE magazine. She flatly replies, "That's not something I want to answer." The actress continues to say that she doesn't have a set plan in life. "I feel like I'm still a teenager in a lot of ways," she says. "I do a lot of things I did then. I paint, I color. I cook sometimes. I still feel like a girl. I don't quite feel like a woman, maybe because I'm the baby of my family. I'll probably be 90 and feel like, 'Not a woman yet!'"

View photos Photo credit: MORE More

June 2016: Former former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan, who is friends with Foxx, spoke about her relationship with the actor on the "Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast. She also claims that Foxx was currently dating Holmes, saying, "He is very happy with her. I love that he seems very happy." Jordan later retracted her statement about the couple, saying she "misspoke."

December 16, 2016: The couple apparently flies to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, reportedly to celebrate Holmes' birthday. According to an US Weekly report, the couple make a quick trip to the Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort, leaving on Friday and returning Saturday night.

December 31, 2016: The couple reportedly embark on a trip to Miami, where they ring in the New Year at Miami's exclusive Soho House. According to an US Weekly report, the two are spotted holding hands while walking around the Soho House pool.

April 2, 2017: Just a day before Foxx flying to Budapest to begin filming Robin Hood, Foxx and Holmes are spotted dinning out in the open at a New York City restaurant.

May 17, 2017: Holmes and Foxx are rumored to be in Paris together, where Foxx is currently filming a Robin Hood remake. A source told Us magazine that Holmes visited Foxx on set, but "she didn't really mix with the other actors and crew. We were barely aware of her. There are always hundreds of people milling around, so it would have been pretty easy for her to keep a low profile." Another source said that the couple "plan[s] to start going public." And Holmes, apparently, "gushes about how amazing he is. She says she loves him from the tips of her toes to the top of her head." The insider told the magazine that the couple is also "talking about planning a summer trip together in Europe."

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like