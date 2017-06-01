WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate a 'Big Night' Together

From Redbook

At the beginning of March, rumors of a romance between baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and pop-culture icon Jennifer Lopez were finally confirmed. Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have officially become an item, according to Us Weekly. And in just one month, the couple has taken their whirlwind romance from Los Angeles and New York to the Dominican Republic. Only time will tell how far these two will go, but for now, here's a timeline of the twosome's budding relationship.

May 21, 2005: Lopez meets Rodriguez during a Yankees game against the Mets. The singer and her now ex-husband, Marc Anthony, are introduced to the player and pose for a photo with him, Anthony sporting Mets gear and Lopez rocking a Yankees cap. Unfortunately for the Yankees, the Mets won the game.

March 8, 2017: Fast forward 12 years, and, after initial speculation, Us Weekly confirms that Lopez and Rodriguez are officially dating. The report comes shortly after Lopez's brief fling with rapper Drake, and Rodriguez's relationship with Silicon Valley CEO, Anne Wojcicki, both come to an end.

March 2017: After flying by private jet from Miami, the couple enjoys a romantic getaway at the Bahamas' Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive, owners-only destination, according to Page Six.

March 2017: Rodriguez returns to Yankees' spring training camp for his second go-around as a special instructor, but this time he brings J.Lo with him. During the Yankees' exhibition game against the Orioles, Lopez is spotted in Rodriguez's suite.

March 24, 2017: The couple visit Los Angeles, where they're spotted heading to the gym together. A few weeks prior, the couple was snapped in Miami coming out of the gym together.

March 31, 2017: Rodriguez appears on The View and opens up about his relationship with Lopez, saying that the two have been having "a great time." The Yankee also reveals some traits about his new girlfriend, saying, "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter." Rodriguez also shares that the singer's favorite cheat foods are chocolate chip ice cream and cookies.

April 2, 2017: Just a few days after talking about his new love on the The View, Rodriguez is spotted casually strolling the streets of New York City with Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

April 3, 2017: Lopez accompanies Rodriguez to a business meeting in New York. According to TMZ, the former Yankee player entered the building solo, but Lopez later joined him inside and the two left together.

