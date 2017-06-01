WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate a 'Big Night' Together

At the beginning of March, rumors of a romance between baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and pop-culture icon Jennifer Lopez were finally confirmed. Lopez, 47, and Rodriguez, 41, have officially become an item, according to Us Weekly. And in just one month, the couple has taken their whirlwind romance from Los Angeles and New York to the Dominican Republic. Only time will tell how far these two will go, but for now, here's a timeline of the twosome's budding relationship.
May 21, 2005: Lopez meets Rodriguez during a Yankees game against the Mets. The singer and her now ex-husband, Marc Anthony, are introduced to the player and pose for a photo with him, Anthony sporting Mets gear and Lopez rocking a Yankees cap. Unfortunately for the Yankees, the Mets won the game.
March 8, 2017: Fast forward 12 years, and, after initial speculation, Us Weekly confirms that Lopez and Rodriguez are officially dating. The report comes shortly after Lopez's brief fling with rapper Drake, and Rodriguez's relationship with Silicon Valley CEO, Anne Wojcicki, both come to an end.
March 2017: After flying by private jet from Miami, the couple enjoys a romantic getaway at the Bahamas' Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive, owners-only destination, according to Page Six.
March 2017: Rodriguez returns to Yankees' spring training camp for his second go-around as a special instructor, but this time he brings J.Lo with him. During the Yankees' exhibition game against the Orioles, Lopez is spotted in Rodriguez's suite.
March 24, 2017: The couple visit Los Angeles, where they're spotted heading to the gym together. A few weeks prior, the couple was snapped in Miami coming out of the gym together.
March 31, 2017: Rodriguez appears on The View and opens up about his relationship with Lopez, saying that the two have been having "a great time." The Yankee also reveals some traits about his new girlfriend, saying, "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter." Rodriguez also shares that the singer's favorite cheat foods are chocolate chip ice cream and cookies.
April 2, 2017: Just a few days after talking about his new love on the The View, Rodriguez is spotted casually strolling the streets of New York City with Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.
April 3, 2017: Lopez accompanies Rodriguez to a business meeting in New York. According to TMZ, the former Yankee player entered the building solo, but Lopez later joined him inside and the two left together.
April 8, 2017: Lopez shares a photo on her Instagram of what appears to be the couple cuddled up on the couch wearing kicks and watching the Yankees game.
April 14, 201: Lopez lands in the Dominican Republic with her children, a day ahead of her performance at the island's historic Altos de Chavón Caso de Campo venue. Rodriguez later joins the singer on the island.
April 15, 2017: After performing a sold-out show at the Los Altos de Chavón theater - with an appearance by ex-husband, Marc Anthony - Lopez throws an after party at her $10,000-a-night Dominican villa, where she dances with both her new boyfriend and her ex-husband.
April 16, 2017: On Easter Sunday, the couple hosts an Easter egg hunt for family and friends at the Casa De Campo Resort & Villas where the couple has been staying while on their Dominican vacation.
April 17, 2017: On Monday, the couple visited the children at the MIR Foundation, where the stars donated and gave out backpacks with school supplies to all the current students at the MIR Elementary School.
April 24, 2017: Lopez appeared on Ellen and shared exactly how she met the baseball star. Apparently, the singer was "eeating a Cobb salad and tortilla soup" when she spotted the athlete leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. "For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder," she said. They chatted, he realized he already had her number, they texted, and then they were out having dinner. "I don't remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner," she said. A nice dinner and a goodbye. "Mama don't sleep over on the first date," she joked.
May 1, 2017: It's Instagram official! Lopez posted a shot with her boyfriend en route to the Met Gala and called him "my macho bello..."
Later, she posted a candid shot of the two of them on the red carpet. That smile is everything.
May 24, 2017: JLo posted a sweet shout-out to A-Rod on Instagram. "#MCM," she captioned a photo of the two (there was also a heart emoji, swoon). Rodriguez is kissing Lopez on the forehead in the photo, which was taken somewhere tropical.
May 30, 2017: Rodriguez was on hand to celebrate a "big night" for his girlfriend: the premiere of Lopez's new show, World of Dance. JLo, a judge and executive producer on the show, hosted a viewing party of the first episode and shared a video on Instagram. You can hear Rodriguez's say "Big night!" in the clip.
A source told People that Rodriguez is "very supportive of Jennifer" and her career - he even FaceTimed her on the Shades of Blue set last week, and shared a live video on Instagram of his own set visit.
Follow Redbook on Facbeook.
You Might Also Like
1.6k