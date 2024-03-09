Everything you need to know about Delaware's upcoming presidential primary election

Saturday, March 9, is the final day to register to vote in the Republican presidential primary in Delaware, which will take place on April 2. We've answered some common questions about voting, candidates and other upcoming elections.

Who can vote in the presidential primary?

Only Delaware voters registered as Republicans can vote in the primary. Delaware is a "closed primary" state, meaning you must be a registered member of a specific political party to vote in that party's primary election. Registered Democrats cannot vote in the upcoming presidential primary.

If you are registered as "no party," you can change your party to Republican at the polling place on the day of the election to vote in the primary. You must be registered by the March 9 deadline.

How do you register to vote in the primary?

Anyone who is at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and Delaware resident can register to vote in the First State. You can register to vote online at ivote.de.gov or in person at the Department of Elections offices in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown.

Other states have Democratic presidential primaries. Why not Delaware?

Delaware state code states that if only one candidate files for a party's nomination by the deadline, that candidate is automatically declared the winner of that primary. Because President Joe Biden is running unopposed in Delaware, there will not be a Democratic presidential primary in the First State.

What candidates will be on the ballot?

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley will both appear on the ballot despite Haley dropping out of the presidential race after Super Tuesday.

When and where can people vote?

Polls will be open on April 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide. To find the nearest polling location, visit gis.elections.delaware.gov.

Registered Republicans can also vote early in their county of residence. Early voting runs from March 20 to March 28. For a complete list of early voting times and polling locations, visit de.gov/votinglocations.

What about the state primary?

The primary election for state positions like governor, lieutenant governor, state representatives, county leaders, Wilmington mayor and council will be held on Sept. 10. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Aug. 12.

