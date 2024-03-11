Everything you need to know about the April 8 total solar eclipse

Eclipse 2024: Southern Indiana airport preparing for possibly hundreds of landings

From portable toilets to food trucks and extra fuel, the Monroe County Airport is preparing for a potential onslaught of planes flying in passengers to partake in solar eclipse-related festivities.

Airport director Carlos Laverty has prepared in part by trying to learn from colleagues with eclipse experience.

“I contacted several airports in the country that experienced the 2017 eclipse. … I called their airport directors and said, ‘Tell me what it was like on that day,’” he said recently while sitting in his office at the airport.

The sun is shown nearing a total eclipse by the moon, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Why a large eclipse event at Indiana fairgrounds was called off after years of planning

Pam Weaver's dream has turned dark, much like the skies over Bloomington and a large portion of Indiana will during the April 8 total solar eclipse.

In 2019, Weaver booked the Monroe County Fairgrounds for April 6-8, 2024, with plans to provide camping, entertainment and a place for people to watch the eclipse. The event, Shadowfest, had scheduled 15 bands to perform in the two days before the eclipse, as well as activities for kids and a wellness village.

Will April showers obscure total eclipse? Recent data suggests that's a possibility.

Preparations for viewing the total solar eclipse April 8 have been underway for months across Indiana, but a perfect once-in-a-lifetime experience hinges on one factor no one can control: the weather.

April kicks off the rainy season for Hoosiers, with the state averaging about 4.3 inches of precipitation throughout the month, according to the National Weather Service. With those April showers come clouds that could render viewing the eclipse a little less thrilling or even a complete washout.

Protect your eyes during the total solar eclipse. Here's where to get glasses

If you haven't purchased or picked up a pair of solar glasses yet, now is the time. You don't want to be left in the dark when a rare total solar eclipse streaks across the Hoosier state on April 8, 2024.

Here's where you can get eclipse glasses in Indiana.

Everything you need to know about the 2024 total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana

What many people are calling a once-in-a-lifetime event for people living in North America will happen the afternoon of April 8.

It's being called the Great North American Solar Eclipse and it will be the last total solar eclipse in Indiana until 2099. Many parts of the state, from Vincennes to Bloomington to Indianapolis and Fort Wayne will be in the path of totality, experiencing darkness during the day when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth.

Solar eclipse viewing glasses available from Hoosier National Forest office

New, protective, solar eclipse viewing glasses will be available in Hoosier National Forest offices in Bedford and Tell City starting Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to a news release. The protective eye shields are being offered in preparation for the total solar eclipse which takes place on April 8. The glasses are marked to commemorate the rare event and are offered in partnership with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association (ENFIA), a nonprofit organization which supports interpretive efforts on national forests.

