Everything Illinoisans need to know about the Real ID ahead of 2025 deadline

In less than one year, Illinois residents 18 and older will be required to have a Real ID card in order to board planes and to enter certain federal facilities.

“I strongly encourage residents who intend to fly to get their REAL ID as soon as possible to avoid future headaches,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a news release. “Our DMV facilities stand readyto help customers get their new driver’s licenses and identification cards before the federal deadline.”

In charge of administering the licenses in the state is the Illinois secretary of state's office, who said only 23.5% of Illinoisans had the license as of May.

Here's everything you need to know about the Real ID.

When is the deadline to have a Real ID?

May 7, 2025, is the deadline set by the federal government to have the license created under the REAL ID Act in 2005 — a post-9/11 security measure.

Are Real ID's mandatory?

No, if you have a valid passport, military ID or other federally approved identification, you don't need a Real ID to board a plane or enter certain federal buildings.

How do I apply for the license?

Those applying for a REAL ID card first need to either make an appointment or walk-in to a secretary of state DMV facility. The SOS website shows what facilities require appointments.

What do I need to apply for a Real ID?

You will need to provide proof of your identity, your full Social Security number, signature and have two documents showing your current residency. A full checklist of requirements can also be found at the SOS website.

How much does a Real ID cost?

The fees for a Real ID are the same as a standard driver's license/ID. More information can be found on the SOS website.

Who needs a REAL ID?

The Transportation Security Administration will not any accept identification besides the Real ID, meaning no passengers attempting to board planes without it will be permitted. It is also required to enter military bases or visit nuclear power plants, per the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Air travel and visiting these facilities will still be allowed if the individual can present a valid US passport, which is compliant with the REAL ID.

Do I need a Real ID to vote?

No. You don't need a Real ID to vote or do any of the following:

Drive

Open a bank account

Apply for/receive federal benefits

Enter a federal facility that does not require IDs like a post office

Visit a hospital

