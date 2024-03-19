'Everything good about what we do': Remembering the Sycamore High School Athletic Director

The athletic director of Sycamore High School is being remembered for his ability to put a smile on people's faces.

Mark Harden, 52, who officials said died Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash on I-75 south in Sharonville, will be celebrated at services this week.

"He always had a way of saying the right thing at the right moment, saying the wrong thing at the right moment, creating a laugh when you needed one, refocusing you when you needed refocus," Scott Kaufman, the athletic director for Lakota West High School told the Enquirer. "He just had a unique way to deal with people."

"He was everything good about what we do," he added.

Sycamore Community Schools sent a message Wednesday night to inform families of Harden's death and speak to his impact on the community. "Mr. Harden’s contributions to Sycamore Community Schools impacted hundreds of student-athletes since arriving at our district in 2019," the message stated.

A tough week for our Sycamore community with the unexpected passing of Mark Harden. Mark's legacy will be the inspiration for future generations who take the court, step into the batter's box, or raise a GMC trophy. Our thoughts are with the Harden family, staff, and athletes. pic.twitter.com/caUxjhN7IT — SJHAthletics (@SJHAthletics) March 15, 2024

A mentor for others

Harden was born in Fort Riley, Kansas, but spent many years in Ohio as a student and educator.

He worked in education for 29 years as a coach, teacher or athletic director at various schools including Vandalia-Butler High School, Lakota Local Schools, Tipp City Bethel High School and Cincinnati Christian University, according to his obituary.

Prior to joining Sycamore in 2019, Harden was Fairfield's Athletic Director for a decade. While Harden served in this role, "Fairfield obtained the highest GMC All-Sport finish in over 15 years, reached the school’s first Final Four in boys basketball and accumulated 16 GMC Championships overall. Harden also oversaw a $3.8 million high school stadium renovation in 2015," a 2019 release states.

Mark Harden, right, makes a silly face. Harden was known for making people laugh, says Fairfield Athletic Director Aaron Blankenship.

Perhaps more memorable to his family and friends was Harden's humor.

"When he wanted to light up a room, he could," said Aaron Blankenship, District Athletic Director at Fairfield City Schools, who took over Harden's role when he moved to Sycamore High School. "He was just a guy when you needed a laugh he was great. ... He was just always good about bringing some levity to the situation."

Last night, we learned about the passing of former Athletic Director Mark Harden. Someone said, “When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.” So many of us loved Mark. He was an absolute treasure. He will be missed but never forgotten. #FairfieldPride — Billy Smith (@fcsdsuper) March 14, 2024

A passionate, family man

Harden is also remembered for his passion. This includes his passion for sports--he is described as an "avid golfer" in his obituary--and his passion for others.

Kaufman described Harden as a "very passionate, caring, loving direct person who loved his family, loved his job, loved his kids."

He was "super passionate about his kids at Sycamore and his own kids," Blankenship added.

He had four children including his 23-year-old daughter Morgan, 18-year-old son Austin and 16-year-old daughter Madison. His son Bryce died in 2021 at 19 years old after struggling with different health challenges, including cerebral palsy.

Mark Harden's family described him as an "avid golfer."

Harden's "wisdom and sense of comfort will be deeply missed," his family said.

Services for Harden will be held at West Chester Nazarene Church, located at 7951 Tylersville Road in West Chester. The visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

The family asks in lieu of flowers to consider donating to your local school’s athletic boosters to support high school athletic programs and athletes pursuing higher education.

