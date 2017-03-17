Everything You Didn't Know About How George and Amal Clooney Fell In Love

From Woman's Day

After two-and-a-half years of marriage, George and Amal Clooney announced in February that they will be expecting a boy and a girl this June-and it seems like they couldn't be happier. "I'm a much happier person," George told ABC News. "And we have a very happy life."

But how did Hollywood's most notorious bachelor get here? Well, everything changed when the Oscar-winning actor-director-producer met a brilliant international human rights lawyer named Amal Alamuddin. The couple first met in Italy-reportedly through a mutual friend­-at a charity fundraiser in September 2013. "It's a humbling thing when you find someone to love," George said at the Golden Globes in 2015. "Even better if you've been waiting your whole life."

For George, it didn't take long for him to realize that Amal was the one. "I think about three days in, you could tell," he told Access Hollywood. "I mean, I knew when I met her that she was so extraordinary and special. And then I wondered if I'd ever get a chance to date her."

George and Amal were first seen in public together having dinner at a London restaurant in October 2013. Publications across the country wondered if the confirmed bachelor had a new woman in his life. However, George's rep denied that they were dating at the time. But by February 2014, the two we holding hands at the White House screening of George's movie The Monuments Men. One observer told People that the couple "were stuck like glue."

In April 2014, George proposed to Amal over a romantic home-cooked meal. The proposal was so unexpected that Amal kept saying, "Oh my God," and "Wow," instead of giving an immediate answer. "Finally I just said, listen, I'm [52] and I've been on my knee now for about 28 minutes so I've got to get an answer out of this," George told CBS This Morning. "I may not be able to stand back up."

The wedding was planned later that year in the country where they first met. They tied the knot on Sept. 27, 2014 in Venice in front of around 100 guests, including Cindy Crawford, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Bono.