‘Everything is better on a stick’: A new Korean corn dog spot set to open in Columbia

A growing restaurant chain known for its Korean corn dogs is headed to Columbia.

Corn Dogs by Mr. Cow, which has a host of locations across the U.S., will open a spot in the Columbiana Centre mall off Harbison Boulevard, according to a recent Facebook post from Columbiana Centre. An exact opening date for the Mr. Cow location hasn’t been announced, but mall signage said it is expected in “spring 2024,” and Columbiana Centre said in a Monday reply to a commenter on social media that the corn dog spot could be open in “the next few weeks.”

Korean corn dogs have grown in popularity. Much like American corn dogs, they are often battered, deep fried and served on a stick, though K-corn dogs are typically battered in rice flour rather than cornmeal.

“Mr. Cow uses our own custom premix which contains a majority portion of rice flour, which makes our corndog very chewy and savory,” Mr. Cow notes on its website. “Also, we use freshly prepared dough for the best taste.”

The corn dogs at Mr. Cow come with a host of different toppings, coatings and fillings. For instance, you can get them filled with an all-beef hot dog frank, or with mozzarella cheese, or with a mix of a hot dog and mozzarella, or with a mix of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. They have, among other offerings, a caramel puff dog, covered in caramel and sweet barley puffs, and a spaghetti dog that’s covered in marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

A post on Mr. Cow’s Instagram page offers the following definition of K-corn dogs: “A culinary masterpiece that proves everything is better on a stick. It’s like a regular corn dog went to Seoul for a makeover and came back looking like a snack straight out of a K-drama.”

There are Mr. Cow locations in Hawaii, Florida, Virginia, Georgia and elsewhere.

The Columbiana Centre mall has remained an active shopping hub about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia, along busy Harbison Boulevard. About 30,000 cars per day travel down Harbison, while about 95,000 cars per day traverse Interstate 26 near the mall, per state Department of Transportation data.