“Everyone here is on social security”: New law to give mobile home park residents more rights

A new law will go into effect that will give mobile home park residents more rights.

The new mobile home law was discussed Monday at a news conference at Sugar Mill Mobile Home Park in Saint Cloud.

Sugar Mill Mobile Home Park is where residents first complained to Florida state representative Paula Stark, which led her to champion Florida HB 613.

HB 613, also known as the “Mobile Home Park Lot Tenancies” bill, was a house bill passed in the 2024 Florida Legislature. It will go into effect July 1.

“The most important part of that is that the homeowner associations and park owners association started talking,” Representative Stark said.

Representative Stark was motivated by concerns from residents like Victoria Frisenta, who’s lived in Sugar Mill Mobile Home Park for over 15 years.

“My rent has gone up from $200 to over $500 now. In the big picture, it’s not a lot for living here 15 years, but everyone here is on social security” Frisenta said.

It aimed to provide more protections for mobile homeowners in the state.

Some key provisions include live-in healthcare aides; it allows seniors residing in mobile homes to have live-in healthcare aides without the park owner charging extra rent or fees for the aide.

The bill also revises how mobile home park owners notify residents of rent increases.

It will also provide residents a mediation period, potentially negotiating a rent increase.

Sugar Mill management confirmed they will comply with the new law and will work with residents.

Channel 9 is still awaiting a comment from the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, which represents mobile home park owners.

