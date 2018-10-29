Everyone please remember to wish Cat Stevens a 'Happy National Cat Day'

Oh baby, baby it's a wild world.
It's hard to get by just upon a smile, so we're here to offer you something a bit more substantial: A photo of Cat Stevens and a cat celebrating National Cat Day.
Happy #NationalCatDay to all the cats and kittens pic.twitter.com/eUrc6aGRjw
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 29, 2018
I believe this is what one might call the definition of purrrfection. (Sorry. Had to.)
"Happy
#NationalCatDay to all the cats and kittens," the legendary musician and coolest cat around tweeted on Oct. 29, aka National Cat Day.
Stevens — known for timeless hits like "Wild World," "Where Do The Children Play?" "First Cut Is The Deepest," "Moonshadow," ""Father and Son," and more — decided he would also go by the name Yusuf Islam in 1978, but for today, he is just Cat.
It appears celebrating cat-themed holidays is a tradition of the singer's, as he's tweeted relevant photos the past few years. Absolutely delightful.
50 years of the Cat!
Happy #NationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/ts9PjG0mrr
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 29, 2016
50 years of loving the Cat #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/E1NbIvrIAI
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) August 8, 2017
We know he's a big fan of dogs, too. But oh boy, does Cat Stevens love cats.
Curiosity didn’t kill this Cat
Just made him wiser pic.twitter.com/X4RcKXYkCu
— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) August 19, 2014
So this National Cat Day, be sure to celebrate your furry feline friend and listen to the best of Cat Stevens. A great day!