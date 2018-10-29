Everyone please remember to wish Cat Stevens a 'Happy National Cat Day'

Oh baby, baby it's a wild world.

It's hard to get by just upon a smile, so we're here to offer you something a bit more substantial: A photo of Cat Stevens and a cat celebrating National Cat Day.

Happy #NationalCatDay to all the cats and kittens pic.twitter.com/eUrc6aGRjw — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 29, 2018

I believe this is what one might call the definition of purrrfection. (Sorry. Had to.)

"Happy # NationalCatDay to all the cats and kittens," the legendary musician and coolest cat around tweeted on Oct. 29, aka National Cat Day.

Stevens — known for timeless hits like "Wild World," "Where Do The Children Play?" "First Cut Is The Deepest," "Moonshadow," ""Father and Son," and more — decided he would also go by the name Yusuf Islam in 1978, but for today, he is just Cat.

It appears celebrating cat-themed holidays is a tradition of the singer's, as he's tweeted relevant photos the past few years. Absolutely delightful.

50 years of the Cat!

Happy #NationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/ts9PjG0mrr

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 29, 2016

50 years of loving the Cat #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/E1NbIvrIAI — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) August 8, 2017

We know he's a big fan of dogs, too. But oh boy, does Cat Stevens love cats.

Curiosity didn’t kill this Cat

Just made him wiser pic.twitter.com/X4RcKXYkCu

— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) August 19, 2014

So this National Cat Day, be sure to celebrate your furry feline friend and listen to the best of Cat Stevens. A great day!