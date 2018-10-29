    Everyone please remember to wish Cat Stevens a 'Happy National Cat Day'

    Nicole Gallucci

    Oh baby, baby it's a wild world.

    It's hard to get by just upon a smile, so we're here to offer you something a bit more substantial: A photo of Cat Stevens and a cat celebrating National Cat Day.

    I believe this is what one might call the definition of purrrfection. (Sorry. Had to.)

    "Happy #NationalCatDay to all the cats and kittens," the legendary musician and coolest cat around tweeted on Oct. 29, aka National Cat Day. 

    Stevens — known for timeless hits like "Wild World," "Where Do The Children Play?" "First Cut Is The Deepest," "Moonshadow," ""Father and Son," and more — decided he would also go by the name Yusuf Islam in 1978, but for today, he is just Cat.

    It appears celebrating cat-themed holidays is a tradition of the singer's, as he's tweeted relevant photos the past few years. Absolutely delightful.

    We know he's a big fan of dogs, too. But oh boy, does Cat Stevens love cats.

    So this National Cat Day, be sure to celebrate your furry feline friend and listen to the best of Cat Stevens. A great day!

