Everyone is freaking out over the Everlane X Nordstrom pop-up shop

Known for their ethically-made minimal clothing and their best-selling shoe called "The Day Heel" (which had a 28,000 person waitlist), the brand we all know and love has officially launched at Nordstrom today. Up until November 12th, you can find Everlane's most classic styles online and in selected stores.

Everlane is all about the simple and timeless pieces that are actually worth the investment. You can wear them over and over, and they work for nearly any occasion.From cashmere sweaters to chic booties, and the best t-shirts (which are already pre-shrunk!) starting at just $16, shop the Everlane X Nordstrom pop-up shop in the gallery below.

Shop Everlane X Nordstrom

