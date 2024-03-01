Everyday Hero Lester the Coffee Guy

HEY THEY DROPPED THIS FROM FRIDAY NIGHT WILL AIR NEXT WEEK

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You might start your day with a cup of coffee, but one Central Illinois man has been serving it up for three decades, showing a smile to everyone who walks in.

A heart attack didn’t stop him from coming back to his job, and the people he loves.

All the regulars at Champaign’s Original Pancake House know Lester the Coffee Guy, and if you don’t you’ll know him soon.

“I’ve always been like this man ever since growing up just good spirits and positivity you know everyone has sad days and I just try to go around and boost everybody up,” he said.

Lester describes it as a good place to work. He’s been serving up cups of joe for more than 30 years.

“I got a good boss, good employees, it’s just like a big family,” he said.

and this family is big.

“he makes the occasion and you know it’s easy to look for somebody to look for with a happy face to bring the caffeine,”

Lester returned to work this week after a heart attack took him away from bringing full hearts to his customers.

“yeah we consider him you know a friend, we went to see him in the hospital when i had heard and he was holding court,”

“when I had my heart attack, i had up and down days but you know you have to get over it you know the lord is with you and a lot of people is giving me love at the pancake house,”

“Lester is known as the coffee man and he is always pleasant and friendly, it’s one of the reasons we come here,”

Lester

“i really appreciate everything that everybody has done for me you know they showed me support and love and just kindness.”

kindness — defined as the quality of being friendly, generous or considerate……. a definition lester the coffee guy fits to a tee.

“Just be nice to everybody and have respect for everyone you know, be nice, respect and if you give kindness you get kindness back,”

