‘Everybody Eats’ gang member shot a man 3 times and fired at FBI. He was just sentenced

A 24-year-old Miami gang member has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting someone who drove by his house and of firing shots at an undercover FBI agent during two separate incidents in 2020.

Geno St. Flerose was sentenced Friday in Miami federal court by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom after the murder conviction and several other related crimes.

St. Flerose, a member of the “Everybody Eats” gang, chased the first victim for four blocks before shooting 13 rounds into his car, striking him three times, a jury found at his trial in February. The victim was 22 years old at the time of the murder in April 2020.

Then in June 2020, the FBI agent was doing surveillance in St. Flerose’s neighborhood when the gang member saw the agent’s car, according to trial evidence. St. Flerose ran into the street and fired multiple shots at the car, hitting the vehicle but not the agent, the jury found.

Investigators also discovered that St. Flerose had hundreds of people’s personal ID information, such as Social Security numbers.

He was arrested in July 2020, court records show.

At trial, St. Flerose was found guilty in a 23-count indictment of murder in aid of racketeering, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. He was also found guilty of aggravated identity theft.

St. Flerose’s case, investigated by the FBI and U.S. Secret Service, was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami.