How Every Trump Eats—Revealed!

From Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Donald Trump Jr. to Mr. President himself, we’ve Insta-stalked and demystified the First Family’s eating habits.

Ivanka Trump has said that she wants to be a moderating force for good in her father’s administration. We can think of at least one initiative we think she should be in charge of: her dad's health.

President Trump is a 6’2”, 260-pound man with a body mass index of 33.4—which, unfortunately, puts him squarely in the category of “obese.” (He’s also 70 years-old, and guys north of 70 with BMIs that high are more at risk for developing type 2 diabetes and developing heart disease.) Yes, he famously eats meatloaf, KFC, and taco bowls. He also never gets a full night’s sleep. And, making matters worse, when you throw in some staff shakeups and the routine early-AM Twitter sesh—all of that added stress can’t exactly be great for his, um… constitution.

Meanwhile, Ivanka isn’t your average first daughter—or businesswoman, for that matter. She’s a lithe and active former runway model who avails herself of a near-flawless diet based largely on muscle-building proteins and great, healthy fats. On top of that, she’s a religious SoulCyclist who loves nothing more than to say, “namaste.”

Now, those two represent the two extremes of the “Trump diet:” oily-salmon healthy and oily-fast-food… Not so healthy.

Curious as to how the entire the First Family eats? We were! The researchers at Eat This, Not That! reveal here the famous fam’s eating habits—many of which include Eat This-approved healthy kitchen staples, and others that qualify as some of the 75 Unhealthiest Foods On The Planet.

As a mom-of-three, entrepreneur, and Trump’s trusted adviser, Ivanka knows her stuff—even when it comes to nutrition. With so many of her meals winning the Eat-This-approved seal, we’re giving you the green light to snag some of Ivanka’s family-focused healthy lunch inspiration.

HOW SHE DOES IT: The more colorful your food is, the better it is for your body. And Ivanka has put theory into practice and mastered the art of crafting rainbow veggie-filled pizza with her kiddos. (That’s her version on the right.) Creating fun foods in the kitchen is a great way to pack in vitamins and nutrients without the whining or tears.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: "One of my secret weapons is getting my kids involved in the kitchen," says Michelle Loy, MPH, MS, CSSD, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and owner of Go Wellness in Orange County, California. "Research has shown that children who are involved in the preparation of foods, such as vegetables, develop more positive attitudes towards and preferences for those foods, and I have definitely seen this with my own three children."





She Celebrates Like the Chinese

HOW SHE DOES IT: Ivanka and her hubby Jared Kushner celebrate their three children’s birthdays by serving long noodles, a Chinese tradition. (Their daughter speaks Mandarin.) “Every year for the kids' birthdays, we make a special spaghetti lunch (symbolizing a long life). Jared and I come home from the office to eat and open what we think—and hope!—will be their favorite present,” she captioned an Instagram photo.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Traditional spaghetti is usually low in fiber and protein and high in carbs, which means you’ll face the wrath of a grumbling tummy just a few hours after dinner. Use our guide on Most Popular Pastas—Ranked For Nutrition to swap the carby staple with a more filling, slimming whole wheat noodle.





She Uses Her Mother-In-Law's Recipe

HOW SHE DOES IT: Thanks to her mother-in-law’s finger-lickin’ latkes recipe, the president’s eldest daughter was able to whip up a Hanukkah “crowd favorite” in no time!

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Fortunately, she shared the winning recipe alongside this adorable shot of her daughter Arabella trying to sneak one in before dinnertime. Indulging in crunchy latkes on the holidays is totally fine… as long as you forgo the fried treat on the reg, and save it for special occasions.





She Makes Healthy Desserts

HOW SHE DOES IT: “Friday night dinners with my family are an important tradition. I typically plan my menus the Sunday before—and Arabella always makes the dessert...” Iva captioned one of her photos. Healthful avocado chocolate mousse is one of her go-to satiating sweets.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Wondering what it’s concocted with? We scoured the web to find the recipe Ivanka borrowed from a blogger—get it from Deliciously Ella. We love that this satisfying recipe calls for succulent medjool dates, heart-healthy avocado, fiber-filled chia and flax seeds, and antioxidant-rich raw cocoa.





She Drinks Diet Coke

WHY SHE SHOULDN’T: “Don't let zero-calorie and diet drinks fool you, they’re some of the worst beverages one can drink,” fitness pro Lori-Ann Marchese explains. “The artificial sweeteners in diet soda trigger the release of insulin, which sends your body into fat storage mode, potentially leading to weight gain. Consuming diet drinks can also cause migraines and is associated with the risk of diabetes.”

HOW YOU CAN DO IT BETTER: Choose our #1 diet soda from this list of The 70 Most Popular Sodas—Ranked.





Donald Trump Jr.

Curious to see how the president’s eldest child and “EVP of Development&Acquisitions Trump Organization, Father, Husband, Outdoorsman, In a past life Boardroom Advisor on The Apprentice!” eats, we took a long gander at his Instagram account, and we’re pretty impressed with his healthful choices. For the most part.





He Likes to Party—Responsibly

HOW HE DOES IT: “Pregame with the monsters. Family cooking session consisting of the 4 basic #superbowl food groups... Wings, guaq, queso, and ice cream. #patriots #falcons #weekend#family #familytime #food,” Donald John Trump Jr. wrote. While we ponder his spelling of “guac,” we totally commend him for whipping up a fresh batch of the healthy fat-filled stuff at home! Protein-packed wings are also a smart choice (given they’re grilled rather than breaded and fried).

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Come gametime, try any of these 20 Guacamole Recipes for the Totally Obsessed.





He Eats the Whole Egg

HOW HE DOES IT: Cracks ’em right into the frying pan, and we’re praising Trump Jr. for using the whole egg, yolks and all! That’s because the oft-tossed-out yellow orbs are packed with eye-protecting lutein, fat-fighting choline, and a slew of vitamins and minerals—stuff you definitely shouldn’t skimp out on.

HOW TO CAN DO IT, TOO: Test panelists lost up to 14 pounds in one week eating breakfast! The new book Zero Belly Breakfasts will have you looking and feeling great in no time flat, thanks to hundreds of delicious and nutritious breakfast secrets—and more than 100 mouthwatering recipes you can prepare in minutes! Buy Zero Belly Breakfasts today!





He Talks Turkey

HOW HE DOES IT: “Finishing up the weekend right with a family dinner. Kai wanted to have a full turkey dinner so momma indulged her (and all of us) and went to go buy a 15lb bird. Kai and her worked all afternoon and we had an amazing meal. Pic is a bit rough as the little ones got to it before I could get the shot. #goodtimes #cooking #weekend #family #familytime #turkey #dinner,” Jr. recapped on Instagram.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Skinless turkey breast is one of the 29 Best-Ever Proteins for Weight Loss because it’s packed with DHA omega-3 acids, which help turn off fat genes and can even boost memory. Lesson learned: don’t save the bird solely for Thanksgiving!





He Gets Fruity

HOW HE DOES IT: Just like Ivanka, DJT Jr. is teaching his kids to eat the rainbow in the form of fresh produce! In this case, Chloe’s boosting her immune system and fighting free radicals by noshing on raspberries while Tristan is filling up on lycopene, antioxidants, and amino acids from the watermelon.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Cherries, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, cranberries, raspberries and avocado are the most filling fruits in the produce aisle. So is our fave, blackberries: These antioxidant-rich berries not only help ward off disease but also pack more fiber than most other fruits. Not to mention, every cup of blackberries contains half the day's vitamin C, a nutrient that can help lower levels of cortisol, a hormone that triggers fat storage in the stomach.





He Grabs Breakfast at McDonald’s

HOW HE DOES IT: Wrong. Junior deems this meal a “breakfast of champions.” In fact, the McDonald’s Sausage Biscuit with Egg brims with 530 calories, 34 grams of fat, and 1,140 milligrams of sodium!

HOW TO DO IT BETTER: Order the Egg McMuffin—and see how Jr.’s go-to a.m. pick stacks up against other fast food options in our report on Every Menu Item At McDonald’s—Ranked.





Tiffany Trump

The former Vogue intern and University of Pennsylvania graduate proves she’s the ultimate millennial via her trendy eating habits.





She Brunches Right

HOW SHE DOES IT: Like many brunching 23-year-olds, Tiffany snapped a shot of her smoked salmon toast, hearty salad, and hard-boiled egg before digging in. Given these healthful and delicious dishes from bakery-restaurant Le Pain Quotidien, we’re not surprised that she “couldn’t pick” just one!

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Though Le Pain Quotidien is French for "the daily bread," the organic menu spans far beyond carbs and crusts. In their 200+ locations, they serve Instagram-worthy healthy fare like brightly-colored berry cups, chia seed pudding, avocado toast, open-faced sandwiches, salads, and soups. They also carry a number of organic wines and craft beers.





She Likes Healthy Fats

HOW SHE DOES IT: Lobster salad topped on leafy greens, heart-healthy avocado, and sliced cucumbers are high-protein, low carb snacks we’re totally drooling over right now.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: With its proven ability to lower cholesterol, quell hunger pangs and even spot-reduce belly fat, the avocado is arguably one of only a few perfect foods to lose weight. So grab a spoon, a sprinkling of kosher salt or spice if you so wish, and get snacking, along with these 50 Best Snacks for Weight Loss.





She Portions her Desserts

HOW SHE DOES IT: Tiff crushes her summer cravings with a portioned cup of vanilla ice cream swirled over a crunchy base and topped with a pinch of rainbow sprinkles.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Controlling your portion sizes is a simple solution to downsize your desserts and stay slim like Tiffany!





Eric and Lara Trump

The president’s daughter-in-law reps her and hubby Eric Trump’s eating habits on her Instagram, and while they seem to enjoy their somewhat frequent cheat meals, the famous couple also boasts a few healthy habits.





SHE DIGS HER STARBUCKS

HOW SHE DOES IT: Lara made sure to snap a selfie enjoying a Starbucks bev—the coffee giant that Ivanka has also spotted frequenting. We like Sbux because there are plenty of customizable options to choose over a Frappuccino calorie bomb—if you know how to order right.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Lara’s mystery order seems light and refreshing; maybe she tried one of these 8 Ways To Slim Down Your Starbucks Order?





She Celebrates at In-N-Out

HOW SHE DOES IT: “How do you celebrate after a big @realdonaldtrump win?! #InNOut 😜🍔🍟#teamtrump #MAGA 🇺🇸,” Lara captioned the shot.

HOW TO DO IT BETTER: We’re just hoping that water’s in her cup rather than soda, and that she and Eric chose Protein Style burgers and skipped the Animal Style fries.





She Runs Off the Calories

WHY IT’S GOOD: Lara proudly logged an impressive 20 miles while training for an NYC marathon, and she’s got the calves to prove it!

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Scientists say that those who walk or run outside shed 10 percent more calories than they would by running on a treadmill at the same speed. (So if you walk on the treadmill for an hour five times a week, taking your routine outdoors could help you lose two more pounds in a year!) You go, Lara.





Donald Trump

But is he the unhealthiest Trump?

From installing a Coke-summoning button in the Oval Office to ordering his steaks well done, many of us are well-aware of the Things Trump Does When He Dines Out. So here’s some more interesting intel on some of the president’s wild, wacky, and even relatable eating habits.





He Chows on Fried Chicken

HOW HE DOES IT: Even though he now has a personal chef in the White House—not to mention owning some of the “world’s best restaurants”—our 45th president still enjoys his KFC. (Tho he butchers his fried chicken with a fork.) Minus his dining venue of choice—a private jet—he’s just like us.

HOW TO DO IT BETTER: Since the Colonel’s classic recipe contains a belly-ballooning amount of sodium in addition to questionable ingredients like triglycerides, modified food starch, and appetite-boosting MSG, we’re giving this habit two thumbs down. Instead, try these healthy lunch ideas at KFC.





He Digs Taco Tuesdays

HOW HE DOES IT: On Cinco de Mayo, the Donald was photographed enjoying taco fixins nestled in an edible tortilla shell—ordered straight from the Trump Tower Grill.

HOW TO DO IT BETTER: Although he opted for what seems like a belly-ballooning blend of ground beef, shredded cheese, and a dollop of sour cream, you can enjoy a healthy Mexican meal. Order a fajita. Its heap of onions and peppers is a plus, and to keep this sizzling skillet healthy, skip the cheese and the sour cream—it will save you 300 calories and 15 grams of fat. To slice additional calories, ask for just one tortilla and stuff it full—or skip the carb blanket all together and just stick with the fillings and low-cal toppings.





He Keeps His Family Close

HOW HE DOES IT: In between jetting to the Middle East, signing bills into laws, and golfing on one of his properties, Mr. Trump makes time for an occasional family outing.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: Make time to eat with friends and family; doing so at the dinner table is one of the Easiest Ways To Lose Weight Without Going To The Gym.

He Loves A Good Meatloaf

HOW HE DOES IT: The elected head of state loves meatloaf so much that he prepared a meatloaf sandwich with his wife, Melania, and Martha Stewart! “Mmm, it tastes just like my mother’s meatloaf, she used to do a great job,” Trump said on the segment.

HOW YOU CAN DO IT, TOO: "Meatloaf is essentially just meat. There's no roughage. And no fibre impacts on gut health. If you don't feed your gut bacteria with fruit and vegetables, that can impact the immune system and lead to infections," nutritionist and the author of The Low Fad Diet Jo Travers shared with POPSUGAR. If you’re making the American classic, try tossing cooked veggies like peas and carrots into the mix.





The Healthiest Trump Is…

Tiffany Trump

From loading up her salads with lean protein and healthy fats, and indulging in ice cream in moderation, Tiffany Trump not only scored straight A’s at UPenn—she also boasts a near-perfect diet!





And The Unhealthiest Trump Is… Donald Trump

Given that he guzzles sugary drinks, fills his belly with fast food, and has an affinity for caloric and potentially inflammatory red meats, the president himself is the unhealthiest of the entire clan. Bad!

