Netflix is removing a large selection of movies without warning
Every month, Netflix UK removes a bunch of movies and TV shows from its service without warning.
Unlike in the US, the British version of the streaming service does not officially reveal which titles are expiring, which can lead to a surprise when people attempt to watch something that’s long been removed.
In an attempt to avoid being caught off guard, as well as compiling a list of all the new releases arriving this month, we’ve put together a list of everything being taken down throughout March – and it’s worth noting that the date listed is the date it’ll be removed.
This means that the day before will be your final chance to watch the film or TV series.
NB: The Independent has created this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
UK
Movies
1 March
The Angry Birds Movie
Banyuki
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper
Bratz: The Movie
Bring it On: Worldwide Showdown
Double Jeopardy
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax
Eat Pray Love
Europa Report
Gosford Park
Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission
Insidious: Chapter 3
Into the Wild
Jackass 3
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Number Two: Unrated Version
Jackass: The Movie
Look Who’s Talking
Paranormal Investigation
Patriots Day
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Sarvam Thaala Mayam
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
The Shack
Weapon of Choice
World Trade Center
5 March
Godzilla vs Kong
Tootsies & The Fake
6 March
The Little Things
Locked Down
7 March
The Card Counter
8 March
The Clovehitch Killer
My Way
11 March
Paw Patrol: The Movie
12 March
Bombairiya
Quiet
13 March
The Miracle
Romantik Komedi
Romantik Komedi 2: BekarlÄ±Äa Veda
Superintelligence
You’re Everything To Me
TV
1 March
Supernatural Academy season one
5 March
Miss in Kiss season one
Documentary
1 March
Oasis: Supersonic
Philip: Prince, Husband, Father
2 March
Return of the Wild: The Bear Man of Buncrana
Comedy
1 March
Fat Ballerina – David A Arnold
US
Movies
1 March
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Aquaman
Banyuki
Basic
Blockers
Dark Shadows
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Gravity
Gridiron Gang
Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission
K-9
Legends of the Fall
Little Man
Lone Survivor
Lucy
The Master of Disguise
Meet the Blacks
Mystic River
The Next Three Days
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Open Season: Scared Silly
Paranormal Investigation
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
RIPD
Sarvam Thaala Mayam (Tamil Version)
Sea of Love
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Sixteen Candles
Stand by Me
The Strangers
Training Day
Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club
V for Vendetta
Weapon of Choice
2 March
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
3 March
Lady Bird
5 March
Tootsies & The Fake
9 March
Love and Monsters
13 March
Miracle in Cell No 7
14 March
Audrey
Çarsi Pazar
16 March
Burn Out – Netflix Original Removal
The Giver
Get on Up
17 March
Dragged Across Concrete
Savages
19 March
The Cursed
The Legend of Tarzan
The Present
20 March
Carol
My Little Pony: The Movie
21 March
Any Crybabies Around?
El silencio es bienvenido
Woodshock
30 March
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
31 March
Jackie Brown
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
TV
Bakugan Legends season five
8 March
Champions series one
14 March
The Valhalla Murders – Netflix Original Removal
15 March
Dharmakshetra
Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore
19 March
Ultraviolet season two
Documentary
2 March
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
19 March
Reframe THEATER EXPERIENCE with you
Comedy
1 March
Fat Ballerina – David A Arnold
Anime
5 March
Pokémon Journeys season 23 (four parts) – Netflix Original Removal
Pokémon: Master Journeys season 24 (three parts) – Netflix Original Removal