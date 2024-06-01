Every legislative seat is on the ballot this year. The Journal has your guide to contested area races in the June primary.

May 31—Every seat in the Roundhouse is up for grabs this year; some of them have been held by the same legislators for decades.

In the race to decide who gets those seats, voters must now decide who in the party of their choice gets to make it to the general election in November through the ongoing primary election.

The Journal sent questionnaires to candidates in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia and Santa Fe counties who are running in contested primary races. You can find their responses beginning on Page C2.

Early primary voting is already happening. That means voters can mail in absentee ballots or drop the ballots off at secure drop boxes, and track the ballots online. They can also vote early in person, and the New Mexico Secretary of State's website has an online page to help voters find the closest early voting location.

Early voting ends Saturday, June 1. All absentee ballots need to make it to a county clerk or voter's precinct by 7 p.m. primary election day, which is Tuesday, June 4.

Polling centers that day will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Voters waiting in line when the polls close still have a right to stay until they cast their ballot.

Election Candidate Q&As