Find every dollar store in Erie County, Pa., with this inventory of locations

Dollar stores are on the rise across the nation.

A study by the University of Connecticut shows that dollar stores are a profitable model because they are able to utilize smaller spaces than stores like Walmart.

Dollar stores can also prioritize cost savings by selling lower-quality products while reducing labor costs.

“There are many, many variables," said Dr. Kenneth Louie, director of the Economic Research Institute of Erie. "I think the crucial ones (include) household income. Compared to the nation as a whole and compared to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, medium household income in Erie tends to be lower.

"Secondly, what studies seem to find is that families that participate in the SNAP programs, formerly the food stamp program, they tend to shop more frequently at dollar stores. In Erie, we have some concentrations of families that are in those categories — low-income, high-poverty rates. ... Erie County has six census tracts that have poverty rates in excess of 50%. More than half of the poverty rates in those census tracts is living below the poverty line. If you look at the map of those poverty tracts you can kind of tell where these pockets of poverty are.”

But how are they popping up around Erie at such a rapid rate?

“At a national level, ... they operate on a slightly different business model which gives them a competitive advantage compared to other big box or major chain stores," Dr. Louie said. "These local dollar stores tend to operate in areas with lower labor costs, they pay their workers lower wages, they tend to lease their buildings rather than buy them and so the rental rates are probably lower in rural areas, and they tend to supply products that are relatively less costly in terms of obtaining from the supply chains.”

In Erie County, there are more than 50 dollar stores, including Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Five Below.

Here is where to find these stores:

dollar stores erie pa - Google Search

Family Dollar near me:

450 W. 8th St.; 582-852-1487

2307 State St.; 814-636-1026

155 E. 12th St.; 814-844-6013

1530 W. 26th St.; 814-636-1977

856 E. 6th St.; 814-636-1921

2184 W. 12th St.; 814-844-6909

2226 Broad St.; 814-844-6907

148 W. Main St., North East; 814-347-3064

370 W. Columbus Ave., Corry; 814-964-6021

Dollar Tree near me:

3708 Liberty St.; 814-844-6499

954 E. 26th St.; 814-844-6505

2211 W. 12th St.; 814-844-6576

2306 E. 38th St.; 814-844-6577

1914 Keystone Drive; 814-844-6036

4234 W. Ridge Road; 814-844-6487

3604 Buffalo Road; 814-844-6037

9149 W. Ridge Road, Girard; 814-622-6010

206 Waterford St., Edinboro; 814-250-6006

Dollar General near me:

There are 32 Dollar General stores in Erie County. Find the list here.

Five Below near me:

2808 Interchange Road; 814-866-1302.

More: Enriques Restaurant in Erie recovering from fire. How much longer will it remain closed?

Odds are that more dollar stores will be appearing in Erie in the near future. Erie will soon be getting another Dollar General in the Millcreek area on Zimmerly Road.

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at Nsorensen@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Five Below rise in Erie PA