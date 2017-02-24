Every day a sweet dog peeks out from under a gate, waiting for his friend

May we all find a secret dog bud that will wait for your pets every day.

Elisa Lee a 17-year-old senior at Lakewood High School in California has developed somewhat of a routine with her newfound friend Ralph, a golden retriever that really enjoys some friendly pets.

This is Ralph he is a dog that lives near school and waits for me everyday after school to say hi to him before I have to leave pic.twitter.com/9gJyYLk6IB — elisa (@babygirIe) February 22, 2017

"One day my friend was giving me a ride home and I saw this dog near the gate," Elisa explained in an email. "At I was afraid that he would bite me since most dogs would bark at you and seem aggressive if you came near their house. Days have passed and he was still waiting there, so one of my friends encouraged me to try to pet him."

"The first time I had pet him he was so excited and started licking my hand and pawing at it, Elisa said. "Ever since then I would go after school towards the spot where he lives in to pet him and usually always find him there waiting for me."

But if Ralph isn't at the gate waiting for Elisa, he's usually not too far away, unless it's raining outside.

"Sometimes he's not there, probably chewing on a toy or laying in the grass, said Elisa. "But if I call his name he is sure to come to the little spot one the right side of the gate where he can see me better."

Recently, Elisa says that she had a four day weekend and wasn't able to stop by Ralph's place because she didn't have school. When she returned, Ralph was a little upset the two weren't able to hang out for a while.

@katiewright we had a 4 day weekend and he got mad at me since I didn't say hi for a while pic.twitter.com/Y6GBYPfWFq — elisa (@babygirIe) February 22, 2017

Prepare yourselves: Ralph also gets sad when Elisa has to leave.

"A lot of the time he looks so sad when I leave and tell him 'bye,' Elisa explained, but she says she always reassures Ralph that she'll be back to hang out.

One day, Elisa spotted an older man walking a golden retriever, but she wasn't quite sure if it was Ralph.

"I thought to myself in my head kiddingly 'oh what if that's the dog I pet everyday.' And to my surprise, I noticed his cute nose that is pink and has a brownish outlining and realized it was him," Elisa explained.

The owner confirmed Elisa's assumption that the dog was Ralph, and told her his name and informed her that Ralph is a little over a year old.

Elisa says that she wanted other to appreciate how awesome Ralph is, so she posted a tweet with a few photos, explaining that she visits him every day. The tweet blew up, and has since been retweeted over 12,000 times, gaining tons of Ralph fans on the internet.

This also prompted a bunch of people to joking tweet back at Elisa with the hashtag #FreeRalph.

Elisa says that she is a little concerned about what happens when she graduates this year, because she won't be near where Ralph lives every day.

"I am quite sad that I got to only meet him this school year," Elisa said. "I'm worried about what will happen when I graduate but I'm sure his owner loves him so he should be just fine. I hope Ralph can make new friends around our school and be happy!"