    Every country has terrible air pollution, but these are the world’s worst

    A man wearing an air mask walks through downtown Shanghai, China. The sky is filled with smog.
    Air pollution from industrial activity isn’t just an environmental concern—it’s a major public health problem, too.

    In a report (pdf) released Tuesday (Sept. 27), the World Health Organization (WHO) found that 92% of the population breathes air with unhealthy levels of pollutants. WHO collected air quality data from 3,000 locations across the globe and looked for concentrations of fine particulate matter, including sulfates, nitrates, mineral dust, and black carbon, which are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter—about 1/1000 of a millimeter, or the width of a credit card. Both indoors and outdoors, these particles work their way into the lungs when we breathe, and can cause cardiovascular disease like lung cancer, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



    According to the report, one in every nine deaths per year—about six million total—can be attributed to breathing in unhealthy concentrations of these particles. The map below shows the median levels of air pollution in entire countries. Of course, within a country there can be a wide range of air pollution levels from location to location, and these measurements tended to be much higher in cities and lower in rural areas. “Safe” levels of fine particulate matter, according to WHO, are about 10 micrograms of particles per cubic meter, but most countries far surpassed those levels.

    A map showing the global concentrations of fine particulate matter
    Concentrations of fine particulate matter air pollution.

    In 2015, reducing health consequences by air pollution was added to the list of sustainable development goals. The table below shows all the median levels of particulate matter in each country where the WHO collected data.



    Country Median fine part particulate matter (micrograms per cubic meter)
    Saudi Arabia 108
    Qatar 103
    Egypt 93
    Bangladesh 84
    Kuwait 75
    Cameroon 65
    Mauritania 65
    Nepal 64
    United Arab Emirates 64
    India 62
    Libya 61
    Bahrain 60
    Pakistan 60
    Niger 59
    Uganda 57
    China 54
    Myanmar 51
    Iraq 50
    Bhutan 48
    Oman 48
    Afghanistan 46
    Sudan 44
    Rwanda 43
    Yemen 43
    Bosnia and Herzegovina 42
    Iran 42
    Tajikistan 41
    Congo 40
    Central African Republic 39
    Chad 39
    Djibouti 39
    Gambia 39
    Nigeria 39
    Burundi 38
    Democratic Republic
    of the Congo    		 38
    Burkina Faso 37
    Macedonia 37
    Cabo Verde 36
    Jordan 36
    Tunisia 36
    El Salvador 35
    Eritrea 35
    Honduras 35
    Senegal 34
    Syrian Arab Republic 34
    Turkey 34
    Equatorial Guinea 33
    Guatemala 32
    Uzbekistan 32
    Benin 31
    Ethiopia 30
    Gabon 30
    Lebanon 30
    Mali 29
    Nicaragua 29
    South Sudan 29
    Togo 28
    Algeria 27
    Angola 27
    Bolivia 27
    Bulgaria 27
    Democratic People’s
    Republic of Korea    		 27
    Guinea-Bissau 27
    Laos 27
    Republic of Korea 27
    South Africa 27
    Sri Lanka 27
    Thailand 27
    Peru 26
    Viet Nam 26
    Turkmenistan 25
    Azerbaijan 24
    Ghana 24
    Poland 24
    Cambodia 23
    Zambia 23
    Belize 22
    Côte d’Ivoire 22
    Haiti 22
    Malawi 22
    Montenegro 22
    Philippines 22
    United Republic
    of Tanzania    		 22
    Venezuela 22
    Armenia 21
    Guinea 21
    Hungary 21
    Chile 20
    Czech Republic 20
    Mexico 20
    Mongolia 20
    Morocco 20
    Zimbabwe 20
    Croatia 19
    Georgia 19
    Israel 19
    Latvia 19
    Romania 19
    Serbia 19
    Slovakia 19
    Costa Rica 18
    Lesotho 18
    Lithuania 18
    Namibia 18
    Slovenia 18
    Swaziland 18
    Belarus 17
    Colombia 17
    Cuba 17
    Cyprus 17
    Italy 17
    Madagascar 17
    Mozambique 17
    Republic of Moldova 17
    Sierra Leone 17
    Singapore 17
    Albania 16
    Austria 16
    Botswana 16
    Comoros 16
    Dominican Republic 16
    Jamaica 16
    Kenya 16
    Luxembourg 16
    Maldives 16
    Somalia 16
    Suriname 16
    Ukraine 16
    Belgium 15
    Guyana 15
    Kazakhstan 15
    Kyrgyzstan 15
    Malaysia 15
    Netherlands 15
    Paraguay 15
    Russian Federation 15
    Saint Lucia 15
    Timor-Leste 15
    Barbados 14
    Germany 14
    Grenada 14
    Indonesia 14
    Malta 14
    Mauritius 14
    Antigua and Barbuda 13
    Argentina 13
    Bahamas 13
    Dominica 13
    Ecuador 13
    Japan 13
    Saint Vincent 13
    Sao Tome and Principe 13
    Seychelles 13
    Trinidad and Tobago 13
    France 12
    Greece 12
    Panama 12
    Switzerland 12
    United Kingdom 12
    Uruguay 11
    Andorra 10
    Brazil 10
    Denmark 10
    Papua New Guinea 10
    Ireland 9
    Monaco 9
    Norway 9
    Portugal 9
    Spain 9
    Estonia 8
    Iceland 8
    Liberia 8
    United States of America 8
    Canada 7
    Finland 7
    Australia 6
    Fiji 6
    Micronesia 6
    Sweden 6
    Vanuatu 6
    Brunei Darussalam 5
    Kiribati 5
    New Zealand 5
    Solomon Islands 5
    Tuvalu no data
    Cook Islands no data
    Marshall Islands no data
    Nauru no data
    Niue no data
    Palau no data
    Saint Kitts and Nevis no data
    Samoa no data
    San Marino no data
    Tonga no data

     

