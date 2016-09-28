Every country has terrible air pollution, but these are the world’s worst

Air pollution from industrial activity isn’t just an environmental concern—it’s a major public health problem, too.

In a report (pdf) released Tuesday (Sept. 27), the World Health Organization (WHO) found that 92% of the population breathes air with unhealthy levels of pollutants. WHO collected air quality data from 3,000 locations across the globe and looked for concentrations of fine particulate matter, including sulfates, nitrates, mineral dust, and black carbon, which are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter—about 1/1000 of a millimeter, or the width of a credit card. Both indoors and outdoors, these particles work their way into the lungs when we breathe, and can cause cardiovascular disease like lung cancer, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.









According to the report, one in every nine deaths per year—about six million total—can be attributed to breathing in unhealthy concentrations of these particles. The map below shows the median levels of air pollution in entire countries. Of course, within a country there can be a wide range of air pollution levels from location to location, and these measurements tended to be much higher in cities and lower in rural areas. “Safe” levels of fine particulate matter, according to WHO, are about 10 micrograms of particles per cubic meter, but most countries far surpassed those levels.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter air pollution.

In 2015, reducing health consequences by air pollution was added to the list of sustainable development goals. The table below shows all the median levels of particulate matter in each country where the WHO collected data.









Country Median fine part particulate matter (micrograms per cubic meter) Saudi Arabia 108 Qatar 103 Egypt 93 Bangladesh 84 Kuwait 75 Cameroon 65 Mauritania 65 Nepal 64 United Arab Emirates 64 India 62 Libya 61 Bahrain 60 Pakistan 60 Niger 59 Uganda 57 China 54 Myanmar 51 Iraq 50 Bhutan 48 Oman 48 Afghanistan 46 Sudan 44 Rwanda 43 Yemen 43 Bosnia and Herzegovina 42 Iran 42 Tajikistan 41 Congo 40 Central African Republic 39 Chad 39 Djibouti 39 Gambia 39 Nigeria 39 Burundi 38 Democratic Republic

of the Congo 38 Burkina Faso 37 Macedonia 37 Cabo Verde 36 Jordan 36 Tunisia 36 El Salvador 35 Eritrea 35 Honduras 35 Senegal 34 Syrian Arab Republic 34 Turkey 34 Equatorial Guinea 33 Guatemala 32 Uzbekistan 32 Benin 31 Ethiopia 30 Gabon 30 Lebanon 30 Mali 29 Nicaragua 29 South Sudan 29 Togo 28 Algeria 27 Angola 27 Bolivia 27 Bulgaria 27 Democratic People’s

Republic of Korea 27 Guinea-Bissau 27 Laos 27 Republic of Korea 27 South Africa 27 Sri Lanka 27 Thailand 27 Peru 26 Viet Nam 26 Turkmenistan 25 Azerbaijan 24 Ghana 24 Poland 24 Cambodia 23 Zambia 23 Belize 22 Côte d’Ivoire 22 Haiti 22 Malawi 22 Montenegro 22 Philippines 22 United Republic

of Tanzania 22 Venezuela 22 Armenia 21 Guinea 21 Hungary 21 Chile 20 Czech Republic 20 Mexico 20 Mongolia 20 Morocco 20 Zimbabwe 20 Croatia 19 Georgia 19 Israel 19 Latvia 19 Romania 19 Serbia 19 Slovakia 19 Costa Rica 18 Lesotho 18 Lithuania 18 Namibia 18 Slovenia 18 Swaziland 18 Belarus 17 Colombia 17 Cuba 17 Cyprus 17 Italy 17 Madagascar 17 Mozambique 17 Republic of Moldova 17 Sierra Leone 17 Singapore 17 Albania 16 Austria 16 Botswana 16 Comoros 16 Dominican Republic 16 Jamaica 16 Kenya 16 Luxembourg 16 Maldives 16 Somalia 16 Suriname 16 Ukraine 16 Belgium 15 Guyana 15 Kazakhstan 15 Kyrgyzstan 15 Malaysia 15 Netherlands 15 Paraguay 15 Russian Federation 15 Saint Lucia 15 Timor-Leste 15 Barbados 14 Germany 14 Grenada 14 Indonesia 14 Malta 14 Mauritius 14 Antigua and Barbuda 13 Argentina 13 Bahamas 13 Dominica 13 Ecuador 13 Japan 13 Saint Vincent 13 Sao Tome and Principe 13 Seychelles 13 Trinidad and Tobago 13 France 12 Greece 12 Panama 12 Switzerland 12 United Kingdom 12 Uruguay 11 Andorra 10 Brazil 10 Denmark 10 Papua New Guinea 10 Ireland 9 Monaco 9 Norway 9 Portugal 9 Spain 9 Estonia 8 Iceland 8 Liberia 8 United States of America 8 Canada 7 Finland 7 Australia 6 Fiji 6 Micronesia 6 Sweden 6 Vanuatu 6 Brunei Darussalam 5 Kiribati 5 New Zealand 5 Solomon Islands 5 Tuvalu no data Cook Islands no data Marshall Islands no data Nauru no data Niue no data Palau no data Saint Kitts and Nevis no data Samoa no data San Marino no data Tonga no data

