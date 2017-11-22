Everton striker Niasse handed retrospective ban for diving

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, Lokomotiv's Baye Oumar Niasse controls the ball during the Europa League group H soccer match between Sporting CP and Lokomotiv Moscow at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be handed a retrospective ban for diving. Niasse was banned Wednesday Nov. 22, 2017 for two games. (AP Photo/Steven Governo, file)

LONDON (AP) — Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be handed a retrospective ban for diving.

The English Football Association rejected an appeal from Everton after Niasse was charged with the "successful deception of a match official" in diving to win a penalty in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Niasse was banned Wednesday for two games.

A new law introduced at the start of this season allows players to be charged after a game for diving.

The Senegal international fell theatrically after being blocked off by Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann early in the game at Selhurst Park.

Interim Everton manager David Unsworth said he was "disappointed" by Niasse's sanction, adding that "anywhere else on the football field, it's a foul."