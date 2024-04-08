Evers vetoes bill that would have allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work without permits

MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Monday that would have eliminated work permits for the state's youngest employees, which he said would prevent children from being "taken advantage of."

Evers vetoed the bill at the Wisconsin State Council of Machinists Conference on Monday at a Capitol Square hotel alongside members of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

"Growing up, it shouldn't be worrying about getting injured on the job, or receiving a fair wage for their work, or being taken advantage of," Evers said shortly before the signing. "It's time that Republicans get real about the real pressing challenges, and I've put them on notice."

The bill would effectively eliminate work permits for 14- and 15-year olds in Wisconsin, as state law changed in 2017 to remove the requirement for 16- and 17-year-olds. That law also replaced references of "child labor" in state statutes to the "employment of minors."

"Parents should have the right to deal with this issue," Evers said as he vetoed the legislation. "(The bill) sends a message that 14- and 15-year-olds can do anything, they can go into the most dangerous places without any OK. And that is just absolutely wrong."

Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie and Rep. Amy Binsfeld, R-Sheboygan, who introduced the bill last year, said that it would remove needless administrative barriers that slow down the hiring process.

Currently, work permits are required for 14- and 15-year-olds, unless they work in the agriculture or domestic service sectors. Parents or guardians must apply for their child's work permit, and the $10 fee is reimbursed by employers.

The bill would have also eliminated street trade permits for the age group, which are needed to deliver newspapers or sell products door-to-door, for example. Those permits don't apply when fundraising for nonprofits or schools.

Gov. Tony Evers takes action on Senate Bill 436 at the Wisconsin State Council of Machinists Conference on April 8, 2024.

DWD issues about 35,000 work permits for minors each year.

Opponents of the bill argued that removing the permit system would take away the method of informing employers about child labor laws and the Department of Workforce Development's system for collecting data to guide efforts to reduce violations, which would be suspended without funding to cover the agency's $169,000 increase in costs.

"The bill is anticipated to reduce education and outreach interactions with employers, employees and their guardians, which would increase the number of (Equal Rights Division) investigations," the department wrote in testimony during a hearing on the bill late last year.

Child labor violations tracked by the federal government have spiked nationally, including investigations tied to Wisconsin.

A federal investigation into a 16-year-old boy's death at a Florence sawmill this summer found the company employed children as young as 14 to illegally operate machinery and work outside of permitted hours. Three children, ages 15 to 16, were injured at the mill in the last two years. The company paid about $191,000 in fines.

And a Wisconsin-based food safety sanitation company paid $1.5 million in fines earlier this year for illegally employing more than 100 children in eight states, following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.

Evers has vetoed similar bills before.

Labor groups like the Wisconsin AFL-CIO opposed that effort, arguing permits protect young workers from exploitation and give parents a say in their child's employment.

