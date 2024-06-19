Evers Announces Request for Independent Audit of Milwaukee Public Schools

This article was originally published in Wisconsin Examiner.

Gov. Tony Evers took the next step in starting additional audits of Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, opening a request for services to conduct an independent operational audit of the district and starting a waiver to expedite the process of hiring an auditor to conduct an independent instructional audit.

The requests come as the state’s largest school district continues to deal with the fallout of being several months late in submitting required financial documents to DPI. Last week, the district submitted and approved a corrective action plan to work towards submitting the overdue financial documents and to address the factors that contributed to the delay.

Evers said last week that he would move forward with his plans to conduct operational and instructional audits in addition to the ongoing financial audit. He said in a statement on Monday that it’s “exceedingly important” that the audits are started “quickly to fully identify the extent of the problems in order to work toward having future conversations about solutions.”

Get stories like these delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for The 74 Newsletter

Evers also said it’s “critical” that Milwaukee Public Schools cooperates with the state Department of Public instruction during the financial audit in progress.

“I look forward to these audits getting underway so we can support kids, families, and educators in MPS, as well as the greater community,” Evers said in a statement.

According to the operational audit request, the audit would need to include a review of compliance and reporting functions, financial management and controls, an analysis of the district’s human resources processes and the identification of areas to improve effectiveness and efficiency of the district’s central office.

The Evers administration will take responses to the operational audit request through June 24.

The instructional audit would need to provide the state government, MPS and the public with analysis, guidance and recommendations on several issues including supporting positive learning environments for students; supporting educators, staff, and administrators and implementing curriculum and instruction best practices.

Milwaukee Board President Marva Herndon said in a statement that the board is appreciative of the Evers’ support.

“We, too, are committed to identifying root causes of district challenges so they can be addressed moving forward,” Herndon said.

Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and X.