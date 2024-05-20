“Everlasting legacy”: Community bids farewell to historic elementary school

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — For some people in Athens, it’s time they knew was coming, but it doesn’t make saying goodbye to the historic Piney Chapel Elementary School (PCES) any easier.

Some call it the best-kept secret in all of Limestone County. For more than 100 years, PCES has graced the Athens community with its presence. From current students and faculty along with alumni, the Panther family came together Sunday for the final time.

“The community here is like no other,” said PCES Principal Kandye Jones. The school’s ending comes as the Limestone County School District is set to undergo rezoning this fall when current PCES students will transition to Elkmont Elementary School.

“One reason why I’m happy is because I actually get to go to a new school,” said student James Elrod. “Why I’m sad is because I’ve been here for so long that I can’t just take it to leave this building.”

Students reflecting on their time at the school like Macie Hunter and Emmalyn Reavis say it was their educators who made their experiences special.

“All the teachers and everybody are so wonderful that I know that when it’s time for me to leave I will ball and this is the hardest thing I’ll ever have to leave,” Hunter told News 19. “They’ve taught us so much and now I know if I see them somewhere else, I can trust them and it’s going to mean a lot when it shuts down,” Reavis said.

The school’s history dates back to the late 1800s. Although it’s a bittersweet farewell for many, teachers like Jennifer Blanton say Piney Chapel’s legacy will never be forgotten.

“I’m very excited to see where they continue to go, I am sad to see the school close but I am glad it’s going to continue to live on in other ways,” Blanton said.

Recently, PCES achieved first place in the Office of Mathematics Improvement’s Numeracy Act Spring Challenge and ranked as one of the best elementary schools in all of Alabama.

Some call Jones, the school’s principal the backbone of Piney Chapel.

Part of the rezoning plans will see her takeover as the next principal of Tanner Elementary. Jones explained how the school is a tight-knit family that she’s grateful to be a part of.

“This school makes me a better person,” Jones explained. “I feel like God had a plan for me to come here. It’s God’s purpose for me to go out and give back and that’s what I’ve felt like I’ve done here”.

Following the last day of school, PCES will officially close its doors on Thursday, May 23. The school district has plans in place to replace the campus with a childcare facility.

