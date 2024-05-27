Evergy gives Memorial Day update on power restoration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy says power will be restored to all customers in Wichita by Monday night.

The utility says the total number of outages statewide is down to 25,000. Evergy crews are receiving assistance from Liberty Utilities crews from Joplin, Mo. to help restore service in the Kansas City Metro area.

Because of the extensive damage in the Kansas City Metro area, Evergy believes it will take until Wednesday before all customers see their power restored. The majority of the outages were caused by high winds, according to the utility.

Evergy says to use caution around any downed line and to always treat it as an active, energized line. You can report downed lines by clicking here.

To see the latest outage information, download the Evergy app, or visit the outage map on the Evergy website.

If you need to call to report an outage, dial 800-383-1183 or if you have an outage related emergency, call the Evergy Call Center at 800-544-4857.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.