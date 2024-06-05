Evergreen Road closures to start Friday morning, PennDOT says

PennDOT is warning of more lane closures in the North Hills at the end of this week as work continues along McKnight Road.

Single-lane closures in both directions will start on Friday morning along Evergreen Road, between Ivory Avenue and Venture Street.

Crews will be working on curbs, drainage and utility work.

The closures are expected to last until mid-July.

