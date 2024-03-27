Evergreen Public Schools faces parent backlash amid $19m budget cuts for 2024-25

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Evergreen School Board voted 4 to 1 to approve the revised budget cuts for next school year, with nearly $19 million gutted from the school system.

Parents had some strong reactions at the school board meeting Tuesday night, especially when it came to who and what was on the chopping block.

Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Boyd opened the contentious meeting Tuesday night by noting enrollment decline, expiring federal COVID funding, inadequate funding from Washington state and inflation as factors for the $19 million shortfall for the 2024-25 school year.

Recently, the school district got some additional grants and funding from the state and rolled back some of their original budget cuts.

Changes in the revised recommendations include:

Retaining security staff (initial recommendation reduced 10 security staff)

Retaining 5th grade Band and Orchestra program

Additional software savings of $410,000

Additional state funding for classified staff

A superintendent salary savings of $25,000

This additional money allowed the district to keep security and orchestra programs, which parents and students strongly advocated for. However, they didn’t save the librarians, upsetting many in attendance.

“Please vote no and listen to the parents and community behind you,” said one mother, who echoed the overall sentiment of many parents who didn’t approve of what the district chose to cut.

“A yes vote shows you’re not here for the community. A yes vote shows here that students are not at the center of this discussion,” said an Evergreen father.

Upwards of 150 staff will be let go, including nearly two dozen librarians. Some parents said they’re angry about losing critical librarians while maintaining administrative salaries and raises.

“We’re one of the most underfunded districts with the most lucratively funded administrative salaries,” said Angie Bunda, a mother with two students in EPS. She’s disappointed after learning the details of the superintendent’s salary savings.

“It was worded in a very heroic way, but the details of how its being taken out is less than heroic,” she said. “It’s not coming out of his salary it’s coming out of other things he’ll forgo while he still takes a 3.7% raise.”

The Superintendent’s total compensation will be reduced next year by $25,000 which is made up of taking unpaid furlough days and a reduction in both travel allowance and available unused vacation cash out, according to the district.

“You tell us there is no fat to cut when in reality it’s you don’t want to cut your own fat,” said another mother of five to board members and the superintendent.

The school board said they don’t make these decisions lightly.

“Cutting 22 librarians is not a good decision but in my estimation, it is the least bad decision given the needs we have in our organization,” said Rob Perkins, school board president.

“We have to listen to a lot of different people — we’re not making this decision in a box,” said Ginny Gronwoldt, the school board legislative representative. “We know we’re cutting people, we’re cutting programs and our kids are affected.”

Ultimately, the board voted 4 to 1 to pass the resolution, with Gary Wilson being the sole “no” vote.

On Wednesday, the district will distribute board-approved reductions to Evergreen Public Schools leaders. By April 1, they’ll have to determine as accurately as possible positions for next school year.

A district spokesperson said: “EPS is not the only district dealing with budget challenges, as the state funding model doesn’t currently live up to the state’s promise of fully funding Basic Education.”

Vancouver Public Schools announced a $35 million dollar budget cut and many other districts in the region and state are also facing significant deficits.

