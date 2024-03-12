Evergreen man accused of breaking into home, attacking resident

Mar. 12—An Evergreen man already facing multiple felony cases in Flathead County District Court is accused of breaking down the door of a Shady Lane home earlier this month and attacking the people inside.

Prosecutors brought Jacob Willis Uhde, 25, up on a felony burglary charge following the March 7 attack in Evergreen. Held in the county jail with bail set at $50,000, Uhde is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on April 11 for his arraignment.

Residents of the home recounted hearing aggressive banging on the door about 1:51 p.m., according to court documents. The banging became kicking and the door flew open, colliding with one of the residents.

Uhde allegedly marched through the open door and attacked the resident.

Another person in the home jumped into the fight and dealt a blow to the back of Uhde's head, court documents said. He allegedly fled soon after.

Responding Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies found Uhde walking with a gash to the back of his head, according to court documents. Uhde allegedly gave authorities a fake name and attributed the wound to a fall on the ice.

Uhde had previously pleaded not guilty to a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing a truck from a church parking lot in Kalispell in January. Uhde, caught driving it with a suspended license, told investigators he bought the 1983 Chevrolet pickup from an anonymous man at a gas station after seeing it listed for sale on Facebook, court documents said.

Uhde has a pretrial hearing in that case, presided over by Judge Heidi Ulbricht, scheduled for May 1.

The 25-year-old is also facing a felony strangulation of a partner or family member charge filed in September 2023. Prosecutors accused him of strangling his then-girlfriend after an argument that arose from him calling her by another woman's name.

Uhde also allegedly struck the victim's sleeping 2-year-old daughter with a thrown mobile phone during the fight. He pleaded not guilty in October.

Uhde is expected to appear before Judge Danni Coffman, who is presiding over the strangulation case, for a pretrial conference on April 3.

Burglary is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

