The Everglades python hunt is on! Snakes to be stalked in August. The prize is a lot bigger

Florida's annual python hunt in the Everglades will run Aug. 9-18, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Miami-Dade County.

Burmese Pythons are an invasive species that pose a threat to wildlife in the Everglades. Florida pays hunters annually to catch the snakes. State-approved hunters can win up to $25,000 this year, Nuñez said at the news conference outside the S-365 Pump Station along U.S. Highway 441 outside Homestead.

The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world and is nonvenomous. Adult snakes caught in Florida average between 6 feet and 9 feet, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The largest captured in Florida was more than 18 feet.

Longest pythons and the most caught will net prizes

Dusty "Wildman" Crum caught this 16-foot-10-inch Burmese python in the South Florida Water Management District's experimental python hunt. The snake had 73 eggs.

Prizes will be awarded for longest or most snakes caught, she said.

To register for the Florida Python Challenge, go to FLPythonChallenge.org.

Last year's hunt caught 209 snakes.

The prize was $10,000.

