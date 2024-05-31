Ever been slapped by breasts? That’s how chaotic it was ahead of Trump's historic conviction

NEW YORK — Rage, disgust and heartbreak were on display Thursday as the MAGA faithful outside Donald Trump’s hush money trial processed, in real time, the news that he is now a convicted felon.

“Not guilty! Not guilty! He’s innocent!” A red-capped duo shouted as they exploded in anger near the Manhattan courthouse, sprinkling in plenty of profanities.

For as quiet and boring as it was inside during the three days of jury deliberations, it was loud and frenetic outside.

Earlier Thursday, one confrontation resulted in a pro-Trump demonstrator using her bare breasts to slap at an anti-Trump provocateur.



Many in the small, restless crowd in lower Manhattan’s Collect Pond Park had predicted that the former president would be convicted.

And then, in a historic decision, a jury of 12 of Trump’s peers found him guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump is the first former American president ever convicted of any crime.

“While this defendant may be like no other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict in the same manner as every other case,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a news conference afterward.

The circus of a scene outside the courthouse featured a man literally dressed as a clown, complete with mask and wig. “Pitchfork Pete,” 40, of Brooklyn said he was inspired by Gov. Kathy Hochul deriding Trump supporters as “clowns.”



Pseudonyms were a norm among the loyalists who cycled through the park. Some supporters gave their names only as “Lifeboat Luis,” “DVS 7.0” and “Hungry Santa.”

Small skirmishes were also predictable.

“Who’s got the hot sauce? It’s getting spicy!” A Trump backer screeched at one point as he careened toward the commotion of a fighting duo, with news photographers swarming to get the shot.

Another dramatic but brief clash involved two Trump supporters arguing while streaming the scene live for their respective followers.



Tourists, newlywed couples emerging from the city’s nearby marriage bureau, police officers and completely unbothered sanitation workers rounded out the rest of the crowd mingling in the park just before the verdict.

Some Chinese expats who recently held a prayer circle for Trump offered everyone smushed-up doughnuts from a bag, MAGA hits like “Hunter Got High” played from a stereo speaker and a man on the anti-Trump side of the park blew a shofar mournfully.

Several people who have made themselves a regular presence outside the courthouse agreed that the conviction only stands to benefit the former president politically.



“And once he sets the precedent that he is guilty, we can then arrest Hillary Clinton, we can then arrest Barack Obama,” Pitchfork Pete said as Juliet Germanotta, 42, of Manhattan, the woman who flashed the Trump critic as well as Trump’s motorcade a day earlier, chimed in.

Gary Phaneuf, 68, of Staten Island, who was arrested after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Thursday as he waited to view Trump’s departure, “This is New York City’s Jan. 6 moment of truth.”

But no one appeared to follow him as he walked off carrying his massive sign featuring the message, “Pursued, persecuted, prosecuted” and a curious compilation of photos that included John Hancock, Nelson Mandela, Roger Stone and, of course, Trump.