'Ever Seen a Dead Body?' 14-Year-Old Allegedly Invited Friend to See Mom's Corpse After Killing Her: Police

Carly Madison Gregg, 14, was arrested in March in connection with the death of her mother and the shooting of her stepfather, per authorities

Northwest Rankin High School Ashley Smylie

A teenager accused of fatally shooting her mother before attempting to kill her stepfather allegedly invited a friend over to view her mother’s corpse, authorities say.

Carly Madison Gregg, 14, was arrested in March in connection with the shooting death of her mother and the non-fatal shooting of her stepfather in their Brandon, Miss., home, authorities said at the time, per WLBT, WAPT and AL.com.

The suspect was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder, per police, the outlets reported at the time. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being tried as an adult, per WLBT and WAPT.

In a preliminary hearing recorded and released by the blog Jackson Jambalaya on Tuesday, investigators spoke about the suspect's seemingly nonchalant behavior after allegedly shooting her mother, as captured in home security cameras.

The footage from the cameras show the minutes leading up to the killing: The suspect and her mother return home, and, after some time, the suspect is seen going into her mother's bedroom, Rankin County Investigator Zachary Cotton said at the hearing.

“Then you hear a gunshot, a scream, followed by two more gunshots,” Cotton said.

One video shows the suspect returning to the kitchen where she is seen texting from a phone, Cotton said, adding that their later investigation found the teen was allegedly messaging her stepfather asking when he would be home.

In between the time she allegedly shot her mother and her stepfather, the suspect is seen allegedly "singing to her dog,” Cotton said.

At one point, the suspect asked a friend to come over, saying it was an emergency, per Cotton. After the friend was driven over to the residence by her father, the suspect asked the friend “if she had ever seen a dead body before,” the investigator alleged at the hearing.

When the friend said no, the suspect “proceeded to show her deceased mother” Cotton claimed, further alleging that the suspect also showed her friend the murder weapon and told her she had fired three shots each at her mother and stepfather.

The stepfather told investigators that the suspect was armed with a pistol and shot him in the shoulder upon his return home, police say, according to the Clarion Ledger. The man claimed he was able to fight the gun away from her before she fled the scene across their backyard, the outlet reported, citing police. She was captured a short time later near the house, per WLBT.

Smylie was identified as a math teacher at Northwest Rankin High School, where the suspect attended school. In an obituary, Smylie was honored as a "gift in mathematics, technology and the arts."



