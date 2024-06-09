Events set to spark interest in radio astronomy in the Midstate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re interested in astronomy, some events coming up in the Midstate are for you.

The York County Astronomical Society will host a pair of events at their observatory at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, next weekend.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 15, they will have a clinic on solar and radio astronomy, as well as a presentation on how to buy an astronomical telescope from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Kerry Smith, a society member, will present radio astronomy and give “attendees a peek into the future of the society’s radio astronomy endeavors.”

They describe radio astronomy as “the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light.”

“By using radio astronomy, we are able to study astronomical phenomena that are otherwise invisible,” the society says.

If you’re looking to buy an astronomical telescope, the society’s presentation will help outline potential pitfalls so you can get started properly without wasting money.

If you have a telescope and don’t know how to use it, you can bring it and receive help from experts.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted.

