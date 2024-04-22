Events set for the 2024 Stark County Bar Association Law Week celebration

CANTON – The Stark County Bar Association has announced events for Law Week, April 29 through May 3.

Law Day is an annual national event to remind Americans of our heritage of liberty under law and their role as citizens in protecting and preserving our freedoms.

This year’s theme is “Voices of Democracy.” For further information, contact the Stark County Bar Association at 330-453-0685.

Televised “Ask-A-Lawyer:” Noon April 24 in Massillon Municipal Court. Those participating on the panel include Judge Edward J. Elum, Judge Joel C. Fichter, and Magistrate Andrea M. Scassa from Massillon Municipal Court. Also participating will be the Law Day Committee Chairman Todd W. Evans, Richard R. Kuhn and the Stark County Bar Association President/Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione. The event will air on Massillon Cable.

Moot Court Competition: 9 a.m. to noon April 29 at the 5th District Court of Appeals, 110 Central Plaza S, Room 320, Canton. The competitors will argue the case Morse v. Frederick. Simulated appellate oral arguments will be given by area high school students. Competitors will be judged by local attorneys.

Ohio Justice Bus: 1 to 4 p.m. April 29. The bus will be parked at Market Avenue S and Second Street (north side of street) in downtown Canton. Attorneys will be available on the bus and the pro se help desk in Family Court for a free consultation and to answer legal questions at no charge. Attorneys will be available to focus on Family Court matters but will welcome all legal questions. If the consultation involves filing documents in the Stark County Family Court, the attorneys may be able to assist in filing the documents that day. The packets for filing must be picked up in the Clerk’s Office on the sixth floor of the Stark County Office Building before April 29.

Student Awards Ceremony: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 1 at Kent State University Stark Conference Center in Jackson Township. Awards will be given to the winners of the Law Day Moot Court Competition, grades 10 through 12; essay contest, grades 7 through 12; poster contest, grades K through 8; and digital media contest, middle school students.

Law Day Luncheon: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1, at Kent State University Stark Conference Center in Jackson Township, following the student awards ceremony. Pro-Bono and Liberty Bell Award recipients will be announced. The keynote speaker will be Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula.

CLE Seminar, “Legislative Process and The Impact on Your Practice:” 1:15 to 4:30 p.m. May 1, at Kent State University Stark Conference Center in Jackson Township, following the Law Day Luncheon.

Tour De Courts: May 2 in downtown Canton. Eighty to 100 students will learn about the different courts in Stark County.

March through June: The Attorney-Match Program makes attorneys available who will speak on law-related topics to area elementary, junior and senior high schools. To request a speaker, contact Sara Strattan at ssburns51@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Events set for 2024 Law Week celebration in Stark County