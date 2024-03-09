Events planned for the solar eclipse

Mar. 9—The total solar eclipse is less than a month away, and local businesses and entities will be hosting events for the event.

On April 8, at just after 3:15 p.m., the skies over Ashtabula County will go dark for just over three minutes and 45 seconds as the moon passes in front of the sun, according to NASA. The county is lucky to be within the path of totality, where the sun will be completely obscured by the moon.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has put out information warning people to be careful how they look at the solar eclipse.

Anyone who wants to look at the eclipse directly, outside of the period where the sun is completely obscured by the moon, should do so through a pair of specially-designed glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. Damaged solar filters should be discarded, and people should be careful to cover their eyes with the glasses before looking at the sun, then look away from the sun before removing the glasses.

ODNR also advises against looking at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through a camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device using eclipse glasses or a similar level of filter, because the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and can injure you.

Libraries around the county are hosting events on April 8.

Ashtabula County District Library locations will be hosting a viewing party at its locations, from noon to 4 p.m., according to the library's website. Glasses will be provided to those who attend.

The Conneaut Public Library has a number of events planned throughout the month of March leading up to the eclipse, including Eclipse side-by-side painting on Monday, space-themed trivia on March 13, galaxy painting on March 18, and eclipse bracelet making on March 20 and 21. More information can be found on the library's website, www.conneaut.lib.oh.us.

The Andover Public Library will be hosting a party from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pymatuning Valley school campus on April 8, with eclipse glasses available while supplies last, along with karaoke, a solar eclipse photo booth, and concessions.

The Grand Valley Public Library is hosting an event at the Grand Valley schools, with glasses available first-come, first-served.

A number of entities have come together to host an event at Giddings Park in Jefferson. It will feature food trucks, craft vendors, and solar eclipse shirts. Jefferson Area High School is also participating in the event, with the band performing, selfie spots provided by the school's art department, and a science display from the school. Glasses will be provided.

Both the Ashtabula and Conneaut arts centers will be hosting viewings of the eclipse, the Ashtabula Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Conneaut Arts Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

Pymatuning State Park will host a variety of events in the run-up to the eclipse, including lectures on the science of eclipses, crafting pinhole eclipse viewers, and a viewing of the eclipse itself.

Numerous local businesses are also hosting events to view the eclipse. A list of many of the events can be found on the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, at visitashtabulacounty.com/2024-total-solar-eclipse.

SPIRE Academy, in Harpersfield Township, will be hosting a festival to celebrate the eclipse.

The event will include music, a farmers market and vendor fair, a buffet and games. Eclipse glasses will be provided with the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the event for adults, or $15 in advance and $20 at the event for kids.

More information can be found at SPIRE's website, www.spireacademy.com.

Area wineries are also getting in on the action.

A number of them have partnered together for the Total Eclipse Wine Trail, including Ferrante Winery, Grand River Cellars, Debonne Vineyard, Cask 307, South River Vineyards, Kosicek Vineyards, Harpersfield Vineyard, Stonegait Winery, Rosabella Winery, the Winery at Spring Hill, Virant Family Winery, Laurello Vineyards, Silver Crest Cellars and Hundley Cellars.

Fitzgerald's Wine Bar in Ashtabula is hosting a VIP watch partly from 2 to 4 p.m. at their location on Bridge Street, with tickets selling for $75.