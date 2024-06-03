Event Thursday to benefit foundation that helped GR woman survive cancer, homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shy Wallace knows what it means to survive.

Between 2020 and 2022, she and her three children spent two years homeless, living in hotel rooms or wherever they could, even though Wallace was working three jobs. She was also finishing up school to get her realtor’s license.

“I slept four hours a day while I tried to pay $150 a night for two years,” said Wallace. “You need three times the income to get into a place and you need a credit check. So that was just barrier after barrier after barrier and hurdle after hurdle after hurdle, and of course, my credit card is maxed out now because I’m paying for a room at $150 a night.”

Wallace eventually overcame those challenges and had stability, when life threw her an even bigger curveball, cancer. She was diagnosed with invasive squamous cell carcinoma in 2021, an oral and skin cancer that left her with a large mass on the side of her tongue. She knew she would need surgery and radiation but didn’t know what would happen to her or her family.

“How am I going to do this? How are we going to survive? Because I know they can’t do through that again,” she explained of how she felt when she heard the news.

Wallace now works as a realtor for Real5, based in Grand Rapids, and was there at the time of her diagnosis. Her employer and co-workers helped connect her to the New Day Foundation, an organization that helps people in her exact situation, where they are dealing with a cancer diagnosis but don’t have the financial resources they need.

“That’s why GoFundMe is so popular, but a lot of times, there are people diagnosed with cancer who don’t have that phenomenal support system, or maybe their families and friends don’t have the financial means to contribute to a GoFundMe page. Those are the families we’re looking for, who need the hope that is found through New Day Foundation,” Julie Nemeth, with New Day Foundation for Families, said.

The Happy Hour For Hope event on Thursday will last from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Flats Hotel in downtown Grand Rapids. It will kick off a new ArtPrize installation — a partnership between New Day, ArtPrize and a new company called Facefunding.

More information and tickets can be found online.

New Day is already connected to 130 hospitals in the state, but the money from the Happy Hour event will help the foundation reach its goal of creating a full-time position in West Michigan.

“Cancer rates are on the rise. Economic Times are hard. Medical care is getting more expensive. We really need more people to join with us. We’ve already given $800,000 in direct grants to over 500 families. Now we just need somebody here working and serving our families on a full-time basis,” Nemeth said.

For Wallace, support meant no stress about where she would live, or if her car would be repossessed.

“My car, that’s my income. They paid that off for me. I didn’t have to worry about that anymore. They took care of my rent for a couple of months. They took care of my utilities for a couple of months. I didn’t have to worry about any type of financial burden,” said Wallace. “My family loves me, and they would ask if I needed them to come cook or come clean. All those things are great, but what New Day did for me was relieve stress where I didn’t have to worry about the stability of my children not having a home or waking up in somebody else’s room.”

Real5 Real Estate is connected to the organization Developing Dreams, which is working with FaceFunding. Check back later today to read about the COO of Developing Dreams’ personal experience with cancer and how that helped inspire this partnership.

