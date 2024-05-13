Event space, yoga center, bakery among businesses coming to downtown Monroe

MONROE — Amy Zarend wants to give people “places to pause” in downtown Monroe.

“We’re so glad to have new businesses coming downtown. You’re seeing people wandering around. People are seeing there is more to do,” she said.

Zarend is Monroe's Downtown Development Authority director. For years, Zarend was the director of the Great Start Collaborative of Monroe County, which organizes local family events. A year ago she came to the city of Monroe. Now, she said she's doing the same for downtown Monroe: bringing in businesses. She also is involved with the River Raisin and Telegraph Road corridors.

“It’s a city I love,” Zarend said.

Amy Zarend, Monroe's Downtown Development Authority director, speaks to some of the attendees at Thursday's program at the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal.

On Thursday, Zarend and a few local business owners spoke about downtown Monroe's new businesses and projects during an open house at the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal. Zarend said several new businesses are opening soon, and she hinted at some “big plans and ideas."

“A lot is coming. I can’t share until it’s solidified. It’s a very, very exciting time to be part of the city. There is so much potential,” she said. "We get calls every week about businesses that want to come to Monroe. People want to rent in downtown."

New businesses coming soon include:

• Event space Sage and Soiree, which is opening in the former location of Cakes by Stephanie, 118 N. Monroe St. The 2,400-square-foot space is owned by Autumn Bokor and can accommodate up to 120 guests. It has a kitchenette and patio area, according to its Facebook page. Bookings will begin in August.

Amy Zarend, director of Monroe's Downtown Development Authority, spoke about new downtown businesses Thursday at the Michigan Wine & Beer Portal.

• Monroe Yoga, which plans to open in June at 131 E. Front St.• Icing Bake House, which is coming to the former Agua Dulce location, 114 W. Front St. The business will offer cake and cookie decorating classes, baked goods, events and one-on-one cake design.

• More green space is coming to Altrusa Park, 107 E. Front St.

“The demolition order is on the building,” Zarend said. “We want to expand the park. It’s home to Finally Friday concerts," Zarend said.

Several businesses opened recently in downtown Monroe:

• Primal Plates, 15 Washington St. “It offers grab-and-go and complete meals. There are gluten-free options,” Zarend said.

• Triple P Boutique, which offers women’s apparel, opened recently inside Jones for Men, 10 E. Front St.

• Tiffany Medina-Moore opened Honey Nail Studio at 440 N. Monroe St. in December in the former location of GlitterGold Boutique. May 20 is the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Medina-Moore has a waiting list of 40 clients and is adding another nail artist. She also teaches.

“I enjoy education and teaching. I just did a class at Blu Water Spa,” she said.

• Event venue Vin Mod, 12 S. Monroe St., recently opened and can hold up to 120 guests.Zarend also spoke Thursday about the former Monroe Optical building, 13 W. Front St., which the DDA purchased last year.

The DDA bought the 1853 structure to save it from demolition. Because of the extensive amount of work needed, no developers wanted to purchase the building.

"It's the ugliest building in the city. It sat vacant for decades. It was in such disrepair," Zarend said.

The four lavender and clear prism glass panel windows (top panels) in the former Monroe Optical building are shown and are a major part of the renovation project. The logo on the lower part of the window, after much research, was determined to be the logo of the McMillan Printing Co.

The building recently got a new roof.

"We thought it just needed roof repair, but it needed a new roof. Water was pouring in all the floors of the building," she said.

During removal of the facade, four lavender and clear prism glass panel windows from American 3-Way Prism Glass Co. of Chicago were discovered and will be restored. The windows are from before 1920.

Zarend said now that work is underway, there is interest again in the property and others near it. The former optical building could be on the market in the summer.

"We have the intention of having the buyer put in first floor retail or restaurant space and second and third floor residential spaces. We've already had some inquires about the building which we're very hopeful about," Zarend said.

