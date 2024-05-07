Event organizer withdraws for Appleton’s July 3 celebration, what that could mean for the community:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While the city’s annual fireworks display will still happen on July 3, the organized daytime activities at Memorial Park in Appleton are over.

The cost of putting on July Fourth festivities caught up with organizers of the Appleton Area Jaycees, and the group informed the city that they could no longer run the Independence Day festivities on July 3rd.

“The Jaycees have managed the Independence Day fireworks celebration at Memorial Park in Appleton for many, many years,” said Mayor Woodford. “They informed the city several months ago that they would not be able to continue providing that service for the community; their numbers are down in terms of participation and the cost of putting on the event.”

From live music to food and drink vendors, the group offered the Appleton community a full day of fun for the entire family to enjoy ahead of the festival foods fireworks display.

“Folks won’t see the same kind of broader almost like a fair kind of atmosphere, we’re going to be really focused on those fireworks,” explained Mayor Woodford. “It’s still going to be an incredible show. Festival Foods has maintained its level of sponsorship for the display, and they’re looking for a way to enhance the fireworks themselves.”

After speaking with Mayor Jake Woodford on Monday, with two months left to plan, Local 5’s Samantha Petters learned that logistical support for the event might also look a little different this year.

“One of the things that Jaycees did provide was the overall organization of the event, so we’re exploring other possibilities and partnerships,” said Mayor Woodford.

Mayor Woodford expressed his gratitude to the Jaycees for all they’ve done over the years and said the Festival Foods Fireworks display will still light up the sky the night of July 3. It plans to do so a little after 9 p.m. at Memorial Park.

